2022 saw turbulence in the space market—and historic mission firsts

Can you believe 2022 is nearly over? It’s been a jam-packed year for the space industry, full of groundbreaking moments in science, turbulence in the markets and world order; substantive policy developments; and historic mission firsts.

We’re kicking off our year-end coverage by looking at objects closest in the rear-view mirror.

October

Firefly got the quarter started on a high note, reaching orbit for the first time with its Alpha rocket on the first day of October. Also on the launch front, a complete second stage of the Ariane 6 rocket successfully completed a hot fire test. Skyrora had less luck and failed on its first attempt to launch the Skylark L suborbital vehicle.

AE Industrial Partners announced in October that it planned to acquire a majority stake in York Satellite Systems, valuing the satellite bus manufacturer at $1.125B. SatixFy completed its SPAC merger and entered the public markets under the ticker $SATX.