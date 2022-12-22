2022 saw turbulence in the space market—and historic mission firsts

Can you believe 2022 is nearly over? It’s been a jam-packed year for the space industry, full of groundbreaking moments in science, turbulence in the markets and world order; substantive policy developments; and historic mission firsts.
We’re kicking off our year-end coverage by looking at objects closest in the rear-view mirror.
October
Firefly got the quarter started on a high note, reaching orbit for the first time with its Alpha rocket on the first day of October. Also on the launch front, a complete second stage of the Ariane 6 rocket successfully completed a hot fire test. Skyrora had less luck and failed on its first attempt to launch the Skylark L suborbital vehicle.
AE Industrial Partners announced in October that it planned to acquire a majority stake in York Satellite Systems, valuing the satellite bus manufacturer at $1.125B. SatixFy completed its SPAC merger and entered the public markets under the ticker $SATX.
In a stride forward for in-orbit servicing, the U.S. Space Force ordered a GEO satellite refueling mission from Orbit Fab.
Funding news: Solestial, a solar energy startup, raised a $10 million seed round. Orbex closed a £40.4 million ($46.3 million) Series C to scale up development of its Prime rocket. Apex Space emerged from stealth with the announcement of its a16z-led $7.5 million seed. Array Labs brought in a $5 million seed round to kickstart development of its radar constellation.
November
Congress said farewell to several key space advocates in the U.S. midterms, but fresh faces are waiting in the wings. “I am encouraged that we will continue to have leaders in Congress to sustain a strong U.S. space program,” said outgoing Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson. Elsewhere in policyland, the FCC announced that it would create a space bureau to handle satellite licensing. Later in the month, the White House released its first national strategy for cislunar science and technology.