2022: the year we sobered up about the metaverse

The conversation about the metaverse continued in 2022, but much of the earlier excitement about the concept cooled. The metaverse, as it was described to many of us in 2021, is going to be something like the next big evolution of the internet: a virtual public space where you can work, play, shop, create, and hang with friends (their avatars). The websites and platforms we experience in 2D on our screens today will become immersive 3D destinations created within the lenses of new, wearable consumer tech.

But in 2022 reality set in that the metaverse, as originally defined, is a very hard thing to build and probably won’t happen anytime soon. Abusing the term So far, the experiences that feel most like a metaverse come from the gaming world–think Niantic’s Pokémon Go, Epic Games’ Fortnite, Roblox, and World of Warcraft. And those experiences are mainly viewed on 2D screens, so the 3D and immersive aspects are limited. “I think it’s one of the most misused and abused, hyperinflated terms I’ve seen in a long time,” said Unity CEO John Riccitiello in a November interview with Fast Company. “I find it more than mildly irritating—the meaning’s gotten lost.”

Riccitiello, whose company makes the 3D graphics engine that’s used in thousands of games and in many early 3D immersive experiences, doesn’t see today’s internet moving very quickly toward his concept of a metaverse. “Mostly the Internet today is not real time–this will be real time. It’s mostly going to be 3D, not 2D,” he said. “It’s mostly going to be interactive versus not. It’s mostly going to be persistent [i.e. objects stay in the same place in virtual space], which it’s not [currently]. It’s mostly going to be social, which it’s not.” The Meta-verse When most people hear the metaverse term today they think of Mark Zuckerberg and Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook. Meta reports that in 2021 it spent $10 billion trying to develop metaverse hardware and experiences, and the results of that investment saw in 2022 aren’t all that inspiring.

