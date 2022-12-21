Meet the workers who quit their jobs to become full-time YouTubers

Molinaro was one of 435,000 full-time YouTubers in the United States last year, according to recent research by Oxford Economics commissioned by the video sharing platform. Anecdotally, YouTube has seen more people turning to the platform full-time during the pandemic.

Sensing an opportunity, Molinaro expanded The Korean Vegan to TikTok, then ultimately to YouTube Shorts. “The Korean Vegan went from being 80,000 followers across social media platforms to now being 4.5 million in just a couple of years,” says Molinaro, now 43. “Ultimately, it was that explosive growth that led me to withdraw from being a full-time partner in October 2021.”

For several years after The Korean Vegan’s 2016 debut, Molinaro’s social media profile was busy, if not exactly bustling. She had inked a book deal in 2018, the result of which was released in 2021. But she remained niche, hovering around 80,000 followers across her different platforms. That changed once the pandemic struck. Stuck at home, and with restaurants closed, people started cooking more—and they sought out Molinaro’s videos for inspiration.

The rise of the creator economy predates the pandemic—the sector was already growing well beforehand—but indeed the stresses of COVID appear to have pushed some who had previously created content for the video platform as a side hobby to consider it as a sole source of income. Google searches for “how to start a YouTube channel” spiked in March and May 2020, while other video platforms such as TikTok saw major spikes in user numbers as people sought out entertainment to while away the time stuck at home. Now, the creator economy is now more than $100 billion.

“The pandemic has amplified what YouTube has offered creators for the last 17 years: the chance to build the career they want making content they love,” says Tara Walpert Levy, vice president of Americas at YouTube. “Over the last two years, we’ve seen creators from across the job spectrum come to YouTube to take advantage of that opportunity.”

Take, for example, Cat Benson, creator (along with her husband Camaron Conway) of the CatBen YouTube channel. But until February 2021, she fit YouTube around her role in the care sector in Kentucky. The pandemic was a tricky time for Benson, who signed people up for their Medicaid benefits. “It was very, very hectic during that time,” she says. “People needed health care and needed help.” The mom had built up her YouTube profile posting cleaning videos, but struggled to fit it around her job and her responsibilities as a parent. “It just got to a point where me and Camaron just sat down and were like, ‘You know, this is really what I want to do. And it’s more lucrative.’”