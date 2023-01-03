Take back your time in 2023 with these simple planning strategies

One resource we can’t replenish is time. So, it’s no wonder that people are so interested in how to save time or get more done in less of it. When we can get more done during the hours we have, we can use that “saved” time for something more meaningful.

Some people take their time-saving efforts to an extreme, even going so far as to wear the same thing every day, saving time and possibly alleviating decision fatigue. And while you may not relish the thought of wearing the same suit or hoodie every day, there are some other ways you can take back your most precious resource and devote it—and its accompanying brain power—to something better. Here are some places to start. Assess your workflow (even outside of work) First, start by observing how you are spending your time, says productivity coach Maura Nevel Thomas, author of Personal Productivity Secrets: Do What You Never Thought Possible with Your Time and Attention and Regain Control of Your Life. Note the things that take up large amounts of time and those habits you’ve developed to get things done or recurring tasks to which you’ve committed. Are there things that you’re doing that you don’t want to do anymore—and can you drop them? This type of awareness helps you get clear about the areas that need to be addressed as you look at forming new habits and saving time, Thomas says. Choose a main tracking tool “For most people, everything that they have to do is scattered,” Thomas says. You may use a combination of memory, flagged email messages, notes and scraps of paper, and even a dry erase board—and that means you may spend unnecessary time looking for what you have to do. Pick one tool or one place where you’ll track all of your tasks and commitments. That gives you the data you need to start making changes. If you’re comfortable with technology, Thomas says the benefit of using digital task managers like Todoist, Basecamp, Asana, or Microsoft ToDo is that you can automate reminders for important tasks or appointments.

Create a “day template” If you have habits that are impeding productivity, use the power of habit and automation to redirect them, says Jessica Abel, founder of Autonomous Creative, a creative business coaching company. Using a digital calendar allows you to create “templates” for your days—in other words, repeating patterns of appointments—which can guide you to plan focus work, meetings, and other tasks at the best times for you. “Treat these blocks of time like you finally scored a dinner rez at the hottest ticket in town, and don’t ghost on yourself,” she says. Abel also suggests that, if others can use your calendar to schedule meetings, block out times when you’re simply not available on your primary calendar. “Then, you can use a scheduling app to let others set up meetings, but only on your terms,” she says. Thomas adds that it’s a good idea to batch like tasks together, which can help you get more done than if you’re moving from one task to another very different one. As you’re planning, productivity expert Chris Bailey, author of How to Calm Your Mind: Finding Presence and Productivity in Anxious Times, suggests creating routines that help you start and end your day. “I think the best routines that let us ease into or out of our day are ones that allow us to become more deliberate in our days,” he says. “Calm mornings, slow mornings lead to deliberate days.” When you build purposeful routines, you’re less likely to blow 30 minutes on social media without realizing it, he says.

Stop making lists and start making plans Lists can be important tools to keep track of all that needs to be done. But if you take your list a step further and turn it into a plan, you can save time later, says productivity leadership coach Ellen Faye, author of Productivity for How You’re Wired: Better Work. Better Life. Forget the to-do list—take a few minutes and plan your day, including the top three things that you need to get done. Instead of making a grocery list, plan your food for the week, then derive your grocery list from that. Once you’ve completed your plan, you’ve saved decision-making time and preparation effort later on. Try habit-stacking Let’s say you have a habit of grabbing a coffee and scrolling through social media and email in the first minutes of your day. That can send you into reactive mode, putting out fires for a few hours or causing distraction from what you really need to get done, Abel says. But by using habit-stacking—adopting new behaviors related to existing habits—you can use that same powerful impulse to improve how you get things done. “Mornings already include a lot of habits that are very set, like making coffee,” she says. So, decide in advance what’s going to happen when you put down your last cup of coffee. Commit to closing all of your browser tabs to focus on your new project or doing some other essential task you want to complete that day, Abel says. When you make small modifications anchored to strong existing habits, you can create meaningful behavior change. Embrace automation Within your template or plan, include recurring tasks and either batch or automate them. For example, if you have a stack of bills due on the 15th of the month, set up autopay with a reminder so you can ensure funds are in place, Thomas suggests. Use automated reminders to help keep you on task. Create rules to help you sort email messages. (And if that doesn’t work, simply create files for “urgent,” “keep for later,” “newsletters,” and other indicators so you can sort them, then address them by their priority level when you have time to do so.) Apps like Calendly can help you save the back-and-forth required to schedule meetings and social media or marketing platforms like Hootsuite, MailChimp, and others can help you automate posting or sending email newsletters.

Look for low-priority tasks to automate and delegate, Bailey says. But don’t let productivity be the thief of joy. If there’s something you really like doing—taking a block of time to clear out your inbox or scheduling your own appointments—consider whether the trade-off is worth it, he says. Faye agrees. “My philosophy is system/method first, tool second. So many people rush to download the next app or buy the next planner and are disappointed. If you don’t have a good system, method, or process no tool is going to fix that for you,” she says. “What works for one person may not work for the next.”