Tesla owners didn’t buy a car: We bought a set of beliefs Elon is trashing

To think a Tesla is just a car is to not understand the power of a strong brand and how quickly that loyalty is wiped out with consistently contrary behavior.

Elon Musk’s new supporters on Twitter and elsewhere have two things in common: They don’t drive Teslas, and they never will. They’re hardwired for gas-powered vehicles, and many don’t even believe in climate change. While Musk panders to this group, he is losing an increasing number of customers who helped build the Tesla empire that allowed him to make this wrong-headed acquisition, and that includes me. I didn’t buy a new car in September 2020. I bought a set of beliefs that manifested itself in a sleek red Model Y. Picking it up after the first big surge of COVID gave me an exciting reason to leave the house, even if just to drive this fast, curb-hugging machine with an amazing sound system. Now, the car sadly has become a physical manifestation of my disgust, and I’m embarrassed to drive it. On Twitter, you see some of Musk’s new fans mocking people like me, chiding that we didn’t buy a car because of the CEO’s political ideology. But that just demonstrates how little they (and apparently Musk) understand the power of this unique brand and its associated beliefs. As former Ford CEO Mark Fields said in a CNBC interview in January 2020, “They’ve created a very iconic brand for electrification. He’s done a very good job with his organization of creating an aspirational brand for electric vehicles . . . beyond being just an automotive maker.”

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

A brand is a living contract of sorts. It tells people who you are and what to expect from you. Companies, and even people, spend years and tens of millions of dollars building their brands in a consistent and reliable way that drives upside. Working inside such companies, a lot of attention is spent on protecting the brand and staying true to it. It’s worth noting that in Tesla’s case, the company’s brand grew strong without spending a dime on traditional advertising. Instead, they tapped into growing concerns about climate change, personal carbon footprints, and a desire to topple outdated power structures. Of course, most of us didn’t buy the car because of one person; Musk has behaved erratically for years, sometimes amusingly, other times terribly. But those moments passed quickly, and the Tesla value structure remained intact. Many of us were proud to be part of a progressive group pioneering an entirely new auto industry, moving beyond a century-plus framework to one that put consumers in control. Tesla forged a new way of driving, much like Netflix launched a new way to view entertainment, so we put up with any shortcomings of the cars, and EVs generally, to be part of the movement. Beyond developing cleaner technology, Tesla and Musk seemed to genuinely care about creating a positive experience for their customers. Everything about owning a Tesla is dramatically different than owning a traditional car—from the way you buy it to how you “fuel” it to its servicing. In fact, because it’s all app-based, it’s so streamlined that many people buy the vehicle with their phones in a matter of minutes. You don’t need to spend all afternoon haggling with a dealership sales rep about whether they’ll throw in the mats or go below MSRP. It takes minutes to decide between five colors, two interiors, three tire sizes, and a few other options. Done.

By installing a high-speed charger in my garage, I never have to power up anywhere else unless I’m on a road trip. And even then, I just plug in the car and the cost automatically hits the credit card saved in the app, at less than half the cost of a tank of gas. When my car needs service, I can set an appointment in the app and a service person comes to the house unless they need special equipment. When I got a flat last year, Tesla sent a flatbed to pick the car up, and I only paid for the new tire. In setting up this revolutionary model, Tesla battled various state laws and legislators beholden to an intricate ecosystem of automakers, dealerships, service centers, and more who use political influence to prevent progress from a system set up in the late 1800s. Through sister company Space X, Musk did the same, taking on the so-called military industrial complex. In his quest to make it cheaper to travel to Mars, Musk upended the entire rocket industry, controlled for more than a decade by United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed. He argued ULA was overcharging the U.S. government and rockets could be built for pennies on the dollar and be reusable, and he proved right. SpaceX launches cost about half of ULA’s, and ULA has yet to test a rocket that can be reused.

advertisement

Throw in his other endeavors including solar panels for homes, Starlink, Neurolink, and the Boring Company, and many of us were willing to chalk up his flare-ups to the crazy genius need to drive society forward. Oh, and we didn’t just buy the cars; we bought the stock too. How many Toyota or GM car owners can say the same? We rode the highs and the lows because ultimately, we were invested—financially and intellectually—in a future that appeared to crush outdated thinking and embrace change. When Elon took over Twitter in late October, all hell broke loose. He immediately started pushing conspiracy theories, espousing Putin-speak, posting pictures of guns by his bedside, and literally undermining Tesla overnight, which had been one of the world’s strongest brands. In doing so, he seemingly turned his back on Tesla’s progressive tenets and the very people who helped make it a success. Moreover, how does the CEO of multiple, large companies have time to be on Twitter all day spewing nonsense? It doesn’t bode well for customers, employees, or investors. I dumped my Tesla stock in the summer, knowing the Twitter acquisition would be a total distraction and debacle for Musk and Tesla shares. The stock is down more than 50% since early August. As CNET reported yesterday, some Tesla customers are cancelling orders or choosing not to renew their leases. The company is now offering all sorts of incentives to boost December sales, so it will be interesting to see where those numbers come in. As one friend said of Musk’s recent behavior, “I’m willing to go back in time and be a dinosaur with a gas-powered car just not to feel embarrassed when I drive.”

I sincerely hope Musk turns it around in the long run and, in the short term, clearly articulates to his customers and shareholders the method to his madness. But my gut tells me even if he does step down as CEO of Twitter and stops the erratic posts, it’s likely already too late, especially with EV competition catching up. Anne Marie Squeo is CEO and founder of Proof Point Communications, a boutique marketing and communications firm, and a former Pulitzer Prize-winning business journalist.