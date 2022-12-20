Pharmacies are limiting sales of children’s cold and flu medicines. Here are their policies

BY Christopher Zara2 minute read

We’ve already written about how downright nasty the current flu season is shaping up to be. Add to that the ongoing spread of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and you have what some folks have been calling the “tripledemic.” Public health experts are predicting we could be in for a rough ride until spring, although the ultimate severity of the outbreaks will depend on many yet-to-be-determined factors.

What’s evident is that many people are getting sick right now, and that has driven a spike in demand for cold and flu medications, pain relievers, fever reducers, and other necessities, particularly those made for children. On social media, obligatory images of empty pharmacy shelves are making the rounds, and websites for some retailers are greeting customers with bright-red “out of stock” messages. Meanwhile, major pharmacy chains are beginning to limit sales of certain items aimed at alleviating symptoms of colds and the flu. We’ve reached out to a handful of them to ask for specifics on their policies. Here’s what they told us: CVS A spokesperson for CVS confirmed with Fast Company that it has limited sales on all children’s pain-relief products to two per customer. The policy applies both in stores and online. “We’re committed to meeting our customers’ needs and are working with our suppliers to ensure continued access to these items,” the spokesperson said.

Walgreens Walgreens says it has implemented an online-only restriction on OTC fever-reducing products for children. The quantity limit is six per online transaction, and it includes all products in the category. “Walgreens works diligently to anticipate and avoid product shortages where possible by partnering with new and current suppliers and distributors to minimize the impact and inconvenience for our patients and customers,” a spokesperson added. Kroger A spokesperson for Kroger says customers have been asked to limit purchases to “two pediatric pain medications and four cold and flu items.” Information panels provide more details when customers browse the Kroger website. [Screenshot via Kroger.com] Walmart A spokesperson for Walmart confirmed that the retailer was seeing a higher demand for over-the-counter pediatric pain relievers, but the company has not implemented restrictions so far. “Walmart is able to continue meeting the needs of our customers and offer several options in the pediatric pain category both in store and online,” the spokesperson said. “We do not have purchase limits on these items.”

Amazon Amazon did not immediately respond to our inquiry. A cursory search of pediatric cold and flu items on the website reveals a number of Amazon sellers are out of stock or running low on common items such as Children’s Tylenol. We’ll update this post with more details when we hear back. This story is developing . . .