Eric Ripert: I learned the hard way that you don’t get better results if your team is scared

My greatest mistake was leading from anger.
When I was a young chef at Le Bernardin in 1992, hired to run the kitchen by brother-and-sister owners Gilbert and Maguy Le Coze, I had a really bad temper. It was my first chef position, and I was acting up a lot in the kitchen. I was screaming at staff, breaking plates, throwing food on the floor when I didn’t think it was good enough. I was miserable and was making my staff miserable, too.
I was brought up in kitchens in France in the ’80s, which was a difficult environment. We were being verbally abused, sometimes physically abused—kicked, punched. There was constant criticism and screaming and humiliation in those kitchens in general. I don’t want to give names, but some of my previous mentors were like that. So when I took control of the kitchen at Le Bernardin, I was 24, and I was basically emulating my mentors.
At that time in France, they believed that you would take young talent in the kitchen, break them psychologically, then rebuild them and make them champions, basically. Obviously it was the wrong philosophy, but that’s how I was educated in the kitchen. So at Le Bernardin, I was applying that philosophy for a period of about three to six months after I started. I saw a lot of our best employees leave the restaurant. I was also extremely unhappy in my own life, and had no idea why.
Around that time, by accident I started to read books by the Dalai Lama about Buddhism. He was popular then because he’d won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989. I found the books very inspirational. I was new to Buddhism—I’ve now studied it for years—but it was starting to kick in that anger is not a strength, it’s a weakness. I was also realizing that in your brain, you cannot mix anger and happiness. You cannot be both angry and happy at the same time. The books I was reading spoke of universal values—peace, compassion, love, respect—in a secular way, using language that would touch everyone, from atheists to religious people to angry chefs. It took me a bit of time to put together what I was reading with how I was acting professionally, to connect the dots in my own life, but these realizations it led me to totally reassess how I was approaching my work.
After an accumulation of bad days in the kitchen, I ended up in my apartment very late one night after I finished my day—it was about midnight or 1am. I was unwinding and just felt so unhappy. When I closed my eyes I tried to picture beautiful things, like a field of flowers. But I could see only darkness, I could not see anything nice.
I realized I was in a bad mental place, but I couldn’t figure out what was wrong with my life. I was thinking: I have a great job, a beautiful restaurant, I have a team. What is wrong? And then suddenly I had like a flash, almost like a “duh” moment. And I just knew: You cannot manage that way. You cannot promote being angry and humiliate people and have this kind of attitude. I just knew that what I’d been doing was totally wrong.