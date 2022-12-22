Eric Ripert: I learned the hard way that you don’t get better results if your team is scared

When I was a young chef at Le Bernardin in 1992, hired to run the kitchen by brother-and-sister owners Gilbert and Maguy Le Coze, I had a really bad temper. It was my first chef position, and I was acting up a lot in the kitchen. I was screaming at staff, breaking plates, throwing food on the floor when I didn’t think it was good enough. I was miserable and was making my staff miserable, too.

I was brought up in kitchens in France in the ’80s, which was a difficult environment. We were being verbally abused, sometimes physically abused—kicked, punched. There was constant criticism and screaming and humiliation in those kitchens in general. I don’t want to give names, but some of my previous mentors were like that. So when I took control of the kitchen at Le Bernardin, I was 24, and I was basically emulating my mentors.

At that time in France, they believed that you would take young talent in the kitchen, break them psychologically, then rebuild them and make them champions, basically. Obviously it was the wrong philosophy, but that’s how I was educated in the kitchen. So at Le Bernardin, I was applying that philosophy for a period of about three to six months after I started. I saw a lot of our best employees leave the restaurant. I was also extremely unhappy in my own life, and had no idea why.