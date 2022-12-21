Why this tech CEO leans into the holiday productivity dip

If you notice that your employees and coworkers are distracted this week, chalk it up to the holidays. Most employees mentally check out for the year on or around December 15, according to a survey from the job site TheLadders.com. Instead of being frustrated by the drop in productivity, Kayla Lebovits, founder and CEO of Bundle Benefits, a virtual employee professional development and well-being solution, leans into it.

“There are only two weeks in the year where the whole world slows down,” she says. “Why not take advantage of this and give people some time to themselves? The holidays are busy, and I believe that people should take time to recharge and refuel.”

Putting special productivity policies in place during the holidays is easy because they happen at the end of every year, says Jay McDonald, author of Strategic Jaywalking: The Secret Sauce To Life & Leadership Excellence.

“There’s a normal distraction due to all the activities around the season, like parties to shopping,” he says. “I think by being proactive as a company and anticipating that this is going to happen, you can help give employees what they need.”