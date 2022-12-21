Why this tech CEO leans into the holiday productivity dip

If you notice that your employees and coworkers are distracted this week, chalk it up to the holidays. Most employees mentally check out for the year on or around December 15, according to a survey from the job site TheLadders.com. Instead of being frustrated by the drop in productivity, Kayla Lebovits, founder and CEO of Bundle Benefits, a virtual employee professional development and well-being solution, leans into it.
“There are only two weeks in the year where the whole world slows down,” she says. “Why not take advantage of this and give people some time to themselves? The holidays are busy, and I believe that people should take time to recharge and refuel.”
Putting special productivity policies in place during the holidays is easy because they happen at the end of every year, says Jay McDonald, author of Strategic Jaywalking: The Secret Sauce To Life & Leadership Excellence.
“There’s a normal distraction due to all the activities around the season, like parties to shopping,” he says. “I think by being proactive as a company and anticipating that this is going to happen, you can help give employees what they need.”
Start with Time Off
Bundle Benefits has about 25 staff members and 300 contractors, and everyone works remotely. While the company offers unlimited PTO, Lebovits encourages them to take time off during the holiday season to do something relaxing. For example, a Bundle employee recently took an afternoon off to go skiing with her son.
“I call it ‘me time,’” says Lebovits. “Nothing big happens between Christmas and New Year’s—products don’t get launched. It’s a perfect time to take time for yourself and your family. It’s nice to get gifts from your employer, but it’s also nice to get the gift of time.”
Bundle also changes its meeting policies around the holidays. “We’re pretty strict with meetings because we’re remote,” says Lebovits. “We have a lot of reoccurring meetings, and they’re important to keep people connected and on track with projects.”