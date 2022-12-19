There’s reason to be skeptical of Elon Musk’s Twitter polls

For the past few weeks, Elon Musk has been striving to present Twitter as a democratic network, a place where polls will determine whether permabans should be enforced or policies should be adjusted. But it’s his most recent survey that will really test his commitment to the experiment.

On Sunday evening, Musk ran a poll asking whether he should step down as head of Twitter, vowing to “abide by the results.”: 57.5% of the respondents said he should. Musk noted at the time that there was no successor in place.

Will Musk actually give up his role as head of Twitter. As of Monday morning, that’s still uncertain. But regardless of whatever job title he does or doesn’t have, it won’t change the fact that Musk will be the sole owner of Twitter and will still have final say over any decisions made.

The illusion of democracy that Musk has been cultivating has been sporadic. He asked about whether to let Donald Trump back on the platform and unlocked Trump’s account moments after the results came in, but his bans of ElonJet and journalists reporting on the story, along with the weekend decision to bar mention of any other social media outlets, came without any say so from Twitter users.