While the polls could be a sincere effort by Musk to tap into the mind of his customer base, there’s plenty of wiggle room for the billionaire if the results don’t come out like he hoped.

There’s reason to be skeptical of Elon Musk’s Twitter polls

[Photo: Getty Images]

BY Chris Morris

For the past few weeks, Elon Musk has been striving to present Twitter as a democratic network, a place where polls will determine whether permabans should be enforced or policies should be adjusted. But it’s his most recent survey that will really test his commitment to the experiment.

On Sunday evening, Musk ran a poll asking whether he should step down as head of Twitter, vowing to “abide by the results.”: 57.5% of the respondents said he should. Musk noted at the time that there was no successor in place.

Will Musk actually give up his role as head of Twitter. As of Monday morning, that’s still uncertain. But regardless of whatever job title he does or doesn’t have, it won’t change the fact that Musk will be the sole owner of Twitter and will still have final say over any decisions made.

The illusion of democracy that Musk has been cultivating has been sporadic. He asked about whether to let Donald Trump back on the platform and unlocked Trump’s account moments after the results came in, but his bans of ElonJet and journalists reporting on the story, along with the weekend decision to bar mention of any other social media outlets, came without any say so from Twitter users.

“In psychology, there’s something called sense making, which is we don’t gather data objectively to help us make decisions, we already have an opinion, [so] we gather data to back up our opinions and justify what we already want to do,” says Michael Sacks, a professor who specializes in organization and management at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.

While acknowledging that the polls could be a sincere effort by Musk to tap into the mind of his customer base, Sacks notes that there is plenty of wiggle room for the billionaire if the poll results do not come out like he expected or hoped, as could have been the case Sunday night.

“It empowers him to message what he wants to do anyway, knowing what his customer base wants,” he says. “He can, more cautiously, say ‘We’re going to go forward . . . but I’ve heard you. I know a lot of you have concerns, so here are some actions we’re going to take to address some of those.’”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chris Morris is a contributing writer at Fast Company, covering business, technology, and entertainment, helping readers make sense of complex moves in the world of tech and finance and offering behind the scenes looks at everything from theme parks to the video game industry. Chris is a veteran journalist with more than 35 years of experience, more than half of which were spent with some of the Internet’s biggest sites, including CNNMoney.com, where he was director of content development, and Yahoo! Finance, where he was managing editor More

