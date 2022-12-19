Why NYC Uber drivers are on strike, and what’s at stake in the fight for better pay

Uber drivers are asking New Yorkers to take the train, hop on a Citi Bike, walk—just don’t hail a ride from them on Monday. The passenger boycott is timed for the same day, December 19, that higher pay rates were supposed to kick in for the city’s taxi and ride-hailing workers. Uber sued to prevent the rule from going into effect for its drivers, and the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, the drivers’ union, responded with a strike that is planned for all day Monday, from 12:01 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.

The dispute between the two sides began last month, when the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission voted to increase the per-minute rates of ride-hail drivers citywide by 7% and per-mile rates by 24%. The move was intended to lure additional drivers onto the streets to meet higher passenger demand. According to the commission, an average 7.5-mile trip through town lasting 30 minutes would now cost $27.15.

But two weeks ago, Uber sued, calling the TLC rate hike “dramatic, unprecedented, and unsupported.” Last week, the judge overseeing the case put the rate increases on hold until January 31, the lawsuit’s first hearing date. The TLC regulates all ride-hailing across New York, via both yellow cabs and app-based platforms. Uber’s lawsuit also impacts Lyft’s drivers—some of whom have joined their counterparts today, encouraging the public to boycott the Lyft app, too. However, wages did increase Monday as planned for taxi drivers.

In a “TURN OFF THE UBER APP!” flyer that is circulating today, the union has gone for Uber’s jugular. “Vindictive, greedy @Uber sued to steal our hard-fought, desperately needed raise,” it wrote, saying the raise was a lifeline “aimed at making sure drivers would no longer have to choose between food and fuel.”