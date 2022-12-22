What happened when Kansas City gave jobs to its most vulnerable residents? They found housing, too

On any given night, there are 1,800 people who are unhoused on the streets of Kansas City, Missouri. Many sleep on the streets, in encampments in the woods, or move from park to park. Some get innovative just to stay safe—like by crashing in nuclear fallout shelters inside bridges.

In order to help alleviate homelessness—and to improve the cleanliness of the city—Kansas City’s Public Works department is collaborating with local nonprofits to create new jobs for some people who are unhoused. The employees of the Clean Up KC initiative were paid to pick up litter from underserved inner-city areas for three months. It’s been crucial—not just for keeping the city cleaner, but for improving chances that they find housing, for which employment is a major criteria. At the end of the program, many have moved into housing, and a new cohort of workers will start a new pilot soon. [Photo: Brittni Holland] “We’ve seen an increase in the unhoused population, just significantly,” says Ryana Parks-Shaw, Kansas City’s 5th District Councilwoman, who started the Clean Up KC initiative. At the same time, the amount of litter around the city has spiked. Pick-up slowed during the pandemic, as court cases that had previously led to community service clean-ups were paused. “So, ultimately, we were looking for creative ways to be able to clean up our city,” she says, “as well as address the issues with our homeless population.” To recruit workers for the program, the city’s Public Works department teamed up with two nonprofits: Hope Faith, a Christian ministry that provides breakfast and lunch, showers, storage, and laundry facilities for about 225 homeless residents, chose five people to begin employment as trash collectors; the other, Creative Innovative, selected 21.

For three months, the 26 employees worked for 20 to 25 hours a week cleaning litter from the streets and from housing encampments where many unhoused people live. “They don’t want to live in the trash any more than anyone else does,” Parks-Shaw says. All together, they collected 67,360 pounds of trash and were paid $15 an hour for the work, higher than Missouri’s minimum hourly wage of $11.15. [Photo: Brittni Holland] Hope Faith’s five residents were chosen because they didn’t have access to any housing and had to resort to staying outdoors. “We really wanted to focus on people that were homeless in the truest sense of the word,” says Doug Langner, executive director of Hope Faith. While housing is clearly the priority, a job creates agency and dignity. “It was an awkward feeling at first: They’re punching in in the day, [and] they punch out and are back on the streets that night.” Crucially, finding housing is often easier with employment, as it’s more appealing for private landlords and sometimes on a list of criteria for public housing. As part of the program, the nonprofits also helped the workers navigate the housing system. “A goal of this is helping them to create a sustainable, successful life,” Parks-Shaw says. “And you can’t do that without housing.”

By the end of the pilot, which ended last week, 10 of the original 26 employees secured housing, including four of the five Hope Faith employees (one of whom reconnected with her family after a long time and now lives with them). Another employee is close to securing housing, but currently remains where he’s slept for years: in a fallout shelter inside a bridge built during paranoia about nuclear war. Langner says it’s safer than many other options. “One of the tough things of being homeless is just, it’s not safe sleeping outside,” he says. Faced with that danger, many turn to substance abuse to cope. One of the participants has temporarily paused her employment to deal with methamphetamine abuse issues. That wouldn’t be the norm with a typical job, but Langner says they can afford to be lenient with this program. “When people have been chronically unhoused, they just need a little more assistance,” he says. Investing in programs to help those who are unhoused has been shown to reduce spending for cities—and taxpayers—on healthcare and emergency department visits. Starting in January, the city will begin a second program, with a cohort of 46 employees chosen by seven nonprofits. Twenty employees will be unhoused, and the remaining will be people reentering society from prison and struggling to find work or adjust back into daily life (some of them may also be experiencing homelessness). That pilot will cover all six districts of Kansas City.

For the program graduates, there may the opportunity for full-time employment. Kansas City’s Full Employment Council will provide the additional training and certification needed to work for the city on a permanent basis. “I see this as a win-win for our unhoused individuals, and a win-win for the city at a time when we’re struggling to fill positions and meet the needs of our community,” Parks-Shaw says. And Langner hopes the initiative can fight some pervasive stereotypes: misconceptions that people who are unhoused have made bad choices or are irresponsible. Anyone can end up in that situation, Langner warns. “We’re talking about a group of people that have been completely disinvested in in our society,” he says. “What they need is an opportunity.”