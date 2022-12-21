These old Brooklyn apartments got a stunning facelift—that also cut energy by 80%

At first glance, a group of affordable apartment buildings in Brooklyn looks brand new. But they’re actually nearly a century old. Their new white facades, with a sculptural design, aren’t just a cosmetic upgrade for the worn exteriors, but also part of a major retrofit that means the buildings now meet “Passive House” standards for energy efficiency. In the summer, residents will pay less for air-conditioning. In the winter, the nonprofit that owns the buildings is paying as much as 80% less on heating bills.

[Photo: RiseBoro Community Partnership] “The savings that we’re seeing on these are transformational,” says Ryan Cassidy, director of sustainability and construction at RiseBoro Community Partnership, the nonprofit. The organization also recently finished a similar renovation on another cluster of affordable apartment buildings constructed in the 1990s. [Photo: RiseBoro Community Partnership] The nonprofit first started to use passive design in new construction more than a decade ago, after Chris Benedict, an architect, pitched it. “She came to us back in 2008 with this idea—we can make this building super energy efficient—and we knew nothing about it,” Cassidy says. “And our only response was a developer-based response: Can you deliver for the same cost? She said yes. What we got was a building that did, in fact, cost the same, and also saved a radical amount of energy.” When the nonprofit wanted to make repairs on some of its older properties (something that typically happens after 15 years, when federal tax credits expire for private investors and nonprofits have the chance to take full ownership), it decided to go further than just patching up the exterior, and worked with Benedict to plan full new facades for nine different buildings.

[Photo: RiseBoro Community Partnership] “Having nine buildings allowed us to really work out the technology,” says Benedict. The process involved adding up to eight inches of insulation outside, along with new heating and cooling systems that were also installed from the exterior. Electricians and other contractors worked from scaffolds. “We needed to run electricity, and obviously, doing that inside of a building is a big pain,” she says. “But if you can get it underneath the new cladding on the outside, it’s kind of a home run.” The nonprofit also made upgrades to kitchens and bathrooms inside, but the energy work alone could have been done with little disturbance to tenants. All the buildings now have been transformed. [Photo: RiseBoro Community Partnership] The retrofits had benefits beyond saving energy, since the tighter seals on walls also help reduce mold and pests. An MIT study is now tracking how air quality in the apartments has improved. The process is also a way to make rundown buildings look better. “In affordable housing, it’s particularly interesting—it gives you a new opportunity to really make these buildings look different because, for the most part, these are buildings that are not architecturally impressive,” Cassidy says. Some of the work, such as adding heat pumps, is relatively new for contractors. But a new law in New York City that requires energy retrofits on large buildings is helping builders quickly learn new skills. That policy is “actually more important than a dedicated developer saying, ‘We know how to do Passive House’ because it’s hard to get other people on board,” Cassidy says. “It’s hard to teach that out. But if they’re going to have a problem with code compliance, it forces everybody’s hand in the industry.”

[Photo: RiseBoro Community Partnership] As the project progressed, the work got faster: The renovations on one building began late this summer, and were completed just a couple months later. A state program called RetrofitNY helped fund the work at all nine properties as a pilot to demonstrate what could happen in other buildings. (The entire project cost $20 million.) Finding funding for future projects may be a challenge, but Cassidy says that it could begin to come from more creative sources, like the healthcare industry, which is beginning to invest in housing because it sees the impact on patient health. The work is also necessary to fight climate change: Nearly a third of emissions come from operating buildings. It also will need to start happening faster to meet global goals of net zero emissions by the middle of the century. At current rates of renovation, according to a report from the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, it could take 500 years to finish retrofitting U.S. homes.