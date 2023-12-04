What is generative AI? Your questions answered

Generative AI seems to have popped up everywhere in the mainstream lately—primarily via the popularity of ChatGPT , but also through the proliferation of text-to-image tools and AI avatars in our social media feeds. But beyond fun smartphone apps and ways for students to shirk essay-writing assignments, what can generative AI do? How does it work? How will it AI technology affect the way that businesses operate? And possibly most heavy on your mind: will generative AI models take your job?

As Ainsley Harris has written in Fast Company, in a profile of Mira Murati, the CTO of ChatGPT-developer OpenAI, “Nearly every aspect of economic activity could be affected by OpenAI’s tools. According to the McKinsey Global Institute, relatively narrow applications of AI, such as customer service automation, will be more valuable to the global economy this decade than the steam engine was in the late 1800s. [Artificial general intelligence] will be worth many, many trillions of dollars more, or so say its most ardent believers.”

What is generative AI?

Generative AI is artificial intelligence that can generate novel content, rather than simply analyzing or acting on existing data.

AI (short for artificial intelligence) broadly refers to the idea of computers that can learn and make decisions in a human-like way. Machine learning is a subfield of artificial intelligence focused on teaching computers to recognize patterns through data and algorithms. It differs from traditional programming in that the computer doesn’t need to be explicitly coded to address every potential scenario. Natural language processing (or NLP) refers to the specific ability of certain machine learning models to understand written or spoken language (as opposed to numerical data or specific, previously coded language).