These 8 behaviors are sabotaging your meetings

When it comes to common work complaints, “having too many meetings” often tops the list. But what if the problem isn’t meetings themselves? What if the planner and attendees are making them worse than they have to be?

Part of the issue is that we don’t learn how to run successful meeting in school, says Ken Okel, author of Stuck on Yellow: Stop Stalling, Get Serious, and Unleash Your Productivity. “There are some rules about meetings, but those are old,” he says. “Basically, people have come to think of meetings like playdates for adults, where you come together and hang out for a certain amount of time.”

Before you plan or attend your next meeting, consider if one of these eight things will sabotage its success:

1. The Timing is Bad

A workplace survey by Coda, maker of an all-in-one doc, found that holding a morning huddle could be killing your employee’s productivity. According to their report, more than two-thirds of respondents consider themselves morning people, and daily check-ins should not disrupt this critical time. Instead, consider alternatives, such as scheduling an afternoon stand-up or, if the purpose is simply a status report, do it virtually over email or a project management platform.