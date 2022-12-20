An ode to Graduate Hotels and their maximalist charm

I have a confession: Every few months, when I feel overwhelmed by my life as a working mother of two, I disappear to a college town for a couple of days by myself.

Palo Alto [Photo: courtesy Graduate Hotels] The energy of these places thrills me: The coffee shops full of students reading, the second-hand bookstores with musty copies of King Lear, the glorious campus architecture. Everything reminds me of the person I was at 20, full of optimism and ideals. I return home refreshed, reminded that I’m actually living the life I dreamed up for myself two decades ago. [Photo: courtesy Graduate Hotels] Graduate Hotels understands the powerful nostalgia that college conjures. Ben Weprin, a real estate entrepreneur, founded the the boutique chain in 2014, and eight years later, it has 33 locations close to universities across the country. Each hotel is unique and carefully crafted by an in-house team of 20 designers to weave in a university’s distinct culture and history. The result is unapologetically maximalist, with layers of colors, prints and textures, along with quirky, place-specific art. The aesthetic is captured in a new coffee table book, released in November by Rizzoli. Nashville [Photo: courtesy Graduate Hotels] Last month, I spent a night at the Providence, Rhode Island, location. Graduate has taken over a historic downtown hotel, built in the roaring twenties, that has accommodated generations of Brown University parents and alumni. I sat in the lobby—with its marble walls, ornate glass elevator, and crystal chandeliers—taking in an enormous portrait of the late André Leon Talley, a pioneering Vogue editor who studied French Literature at Brown.

Palo Alto [Photo: courtesy Graduate Hotels] In an interesting twist, the opulence of the original architecture is juxtaposed with decor that highlights Ivy League preppiness and studiousness. There’s a plaid sofa and leather trunks for side tables; the coffee shop is decorated with stacks of books and yellow number two pencils. A hallway carpet has images of tiny donuts on it, a nod to the town’s donut shops. It’s layer upon layer of historic references, but taken as a whole, everything blends together cohesively. Weprin told me recently that he recognizes that the hotel’s aesthetic isn’t for everyone. Some instinctively get the vibe. They love how the interior design creates a mood and tells a story. Others find the look kitschy and overwhelming, full of too many clashing prints and knickknacks. Weprin has made peace with the fact that it isn’t some people’s cup of tea. Nashville [Photo: courtesy Graduate Hotels] From my perspective, it’s a triumph of maximalist design. Every few years, design writers debate whether maximalism is back in vogue. If so, interior design blogs might offer advice about how to mix bold patterns, diverse colors, and interesting accessories. But I would argue that maximalism isn’t just a look that comes in and out of style. It’s a highly functional design language meant to make you feel something. The many design elements in a maximalist space aren’t supposed to be random, but imbued with meaning. They trigger memories and inside jokes.

While staying at the Graduate Hotel in Berkeley on a visit to my alma mater, I laughed out loud at the bong shaped lamps in the rooms. They’re so accurate: Most people I knew in grad school, including professors, smoked pot. For a second, I was transported back to that time, remembering the trippy parties, the awkward first dates, the pizza for breakfast that filled those years. The maximalist design did its job. Palo Alto [Photo: courtesy Graduate Hotels] Graduate Hotels has hit on an unexpected gold mine. Weprin told me that hoteliers didn’t see much value in college towns, because visitors tend to come irregularly, such as graduation season and reunions. Weprin believed that if he could create a compelling design that leaned into nostalgia and history, he might attract a broader range of guests all year round. The bet has paid off: Summers, a typically slow time for college-adjacent hotels, are Graduate’s busiest season. And the company is expanding quickly, building at a speed of about ten hotels a year. A new Palo Alto hotel opens this month, blocks from Stanford University, in a historic Spanish Colonial building. Weprin says there’s a genre of tourist that hops from one college town to another, just to get a taste of a storied institution. That’s partly why Graduate Hotels has opened locations at Oxford and Cambridge in the United Kingdom. I’m thinking about taking a trip across the pond next year to visit those towns, perhaps even with my daughters in tow this time. Who knows—perhaps it’ll even spark their own life-long love affair with college.