Inside Hulu’s winning social media strategy

Hulu works with some of the biggest stars in the world. Selena Gomez, one of the leads of Only Murders in the Building, has 364 million Instagram followers. Kim Kardashian of The Kardashians: 336 million Instagram followers. Fame and followers, though, don’t automatically turn into viewers.

“Our talent is tier-one, we’re very lucky,” says Brittany Mehciz, VP of social for Hulu Originals. “But how do we more authentically connect with our consumers and our fans? It doesn’t necessarily have to be about the followers and the reach.”

Brittany Mehciz [Photo: Gabriela Alvarez]

Streaming competition is fierce, especially during a tumultuous economic period with consumers cutting down on subscriptions. Hulu, Netflix, Amazon, Apple and HBO are all duking it out for a finite number of potential subscribers. Hulu also benefits from its relationship with corporate partner Disney (subscribers can bundle it with Disney+), but even Disney’s service is also a competitor for people’s time. People subscribe to these services because of the shows they offer, and they tend to watch shows after hearing about them from friends or trusted creators. This makes social media, the word-of-mouth machine, absolutely critical to streamers’ business strategies. “It’s a symbiosis or two-way-street with social media, rather than a one-way pushing out,” says Paul Hardart, director of NYU Stern’s entertainment, media and technology program. “It’s more of a conversation.”

Hulu hired Mehciz away from Amazon in 2019 to lead that conversation for its original series. The streamer, which deserves more credit than it usually receives for popularizing TV watching over the internet, was amping up its original programming with a broader slate of series, movies, and documentaries. Under her leadership, Hulu’s social presence for its home-brewed series has grown tremendously, as have its subscribers and viewers. Breaking through the noise is not easy. This isn’t 2019 anymore when Netflix was one of the first streamers to truly take advantage of social media as a way to boost viewership (remember the #BirdBoxChallenge?). Brands have become increasingly unhinged as they try to capture consumer attention in a chaotic social media landscape. They want to know what works—and do that. But as Mehciz and her 17-person team reveal, you need a number of playbooks when you’re dealing with programs as disparate as The Kardashians and Only Murders. And you need to know when to throw them all out and write a new one.