Life in the Gig Economy: The guy who works as a full-time consultant through a gig platform

Life in the Gig Economy tells the stories of workers in an industry millions of people rely upon. If you’d like to share your story, email staff writer Jessica Bursztynsky at Jessicabursz@proton.me.

Sean O’Down is a 28-year-old consultant in the Chicago area who’s been finding freelance work on the freelance consultants’ marketplace Catalant for about five years. This is what the experience has been like, in Sean’s own words. I finished up school on the East Coast and then I came out to Chicago and started working in consulting for Boston Consulting Group. I left after two years to join a startup in Chicago. The compensation was high equity and low on salary and that was a problem for me at the time because I had met this fantastic girl at BCG that I wanted to propose to, and I had exactly zero money to do so. I couldn’t go buy the ring. I started moonlighting and doing independent consulting, basically at night when she was asleep so I didn’t ruin the surprise. But one thing kind of led to another, and it grew to the point where consulting was basically becoming my full-time job. I left the startup and I’ve since been doubling down on independent consulting work through Catalant.

I had initially heard about Catalant back when I was at school. The client base is almost exclusively Fortune 500 and private equity firms, hedge funds, and late-stage startups, so it’s very much a high-skilled platform where you need to do high-skilled work for companies or firms that are doing really interesting things. Because you’re talking about working for a Fortune 500 company, the compensation that they pay is substantially more than what you would find on another platform. Projects can be anywhere from three weeks to a short private equity sprint. The longest I’ve done is about a year and a half. So the average week depends on what kind of projects I’m working on. The average week is probably in the neighborhood of 55 to 65 hours with definite spikes if it’s a shorter-term project. You’re going from gig to gig. The definition of gig is key: Would a year-long project count as a gig? I would consider it a gig because it’s not a full-time job. I don’t have multiyear job security, and I can’t really say, “Oh, if I do really well the next year, I can get promoted at my job to the next level.” But it’s also not very short term. The timeline of the gig is a little bit longer.