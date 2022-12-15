You.com: This Google alternative combines search with an app store

While most Google alternatives differentiate themselves from the search giant by doubling down on privacy, You.com is taking a different approach.

The startup’s big idea is that web search would be better with apps, which can appear on results pages as interactive widgets or informational panels. Search for a place to eat, for instance, and you might see a carousel of restaurants from Yelp. Search for “AI art generator,” and you’ll see a prompt for creating images using Stable Diffusion.

After a year of building more than 200 of these apps on its own, You.com is now opening up its platform to third-party developers, letting them build their own search apps. Richard Socher, You.com’s founder and CEO, says the goal is to create a Google rival that’s not only more private, but more open for app makers and more customizable for users.

“In order to make a fairer portal to the internet—which is essentially what search engines are these days—I think you need to allow everyone to collaborate and participate in that,” he says.