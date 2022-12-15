You.com: This Google alternative combines search with an app store

While most Google alternatives differentiate themselves from the search giant by doubling down on privacy, You.com is taking a different approach.
The startup’s big idea is that web search would be better with apps, which can appear on results pages as interactive widgets or informational panels. Search for a place to eat, for instance, and you might see a carousel of restaurants from Yelp. Search for “AI art generator,” and you’ll see a prompt for creating images using Stable Diffusion.
After a year of building more than 200 of these apps on its own, You.com is now opening up its platform to third-party developers, letting them build their own search apps. Richard Socher, You.com’s founder and CEO, says the goal is to create a Google rival that’s not only more private, but more open for app makers and more customizable for users.
“In order to make a fairer portal to the internet—which is essentially what search engines are these days—I think you need to allow everyone to collaborate and participate in that,” he says.
Search with a side of apps
Integrating apps into a search engine is trickier than it might sound.
For any given search, You.com’s algorithms have to decide whether an app is relevant enough to show. Not every decision is as obvious as displaying Yelp results when a user types “tacos near me,” and you can’t guarantee the apps you’re hoping to see will actually show up. Socher says this is a non-trivial challenge on the technical side.
“You have to learn how to rank not just the apps themselves, but every tile and all the content within each app without having built it yourself,” he says.