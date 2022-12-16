How effective altruism can (and should) pivot and put Sam Bankman-Fried behind it

Sam Bankman-Fried’s rapid demise and recent arrest certainly wasn’t a great moment for “effective altruism” (EA). It took away funding, gave the movement a black eye, and gave critics an easy avenue for attack. But once the fury dies down, many of EA’s value propositions to the world remain unchanged. And whether you’re a card-carrying member of the movement or not, being effectively altruistic overall is a benefit to society. But as the EA movement and the philanthropic sector regroup, this also may be a good time to consider new approaches and ideas. Leveraging the power and scope of government to make the greatest impact with giving should be one of them.

I’ve been volunteering in soup kitchens since college. When I finally left government and started making money, I wrote checks to the Food Bank of New York City. The checks were big enough for them to conduct the usual donor treatment and, as a result, I started getting to know them. Food banks are critical. They are the vehicle that feeds millions of people who otherwise would go hungry. But the more I was exposed to their organization, the more I saw bureaucracy, process, politics—all things that made them far less effective. There had to be a better way. In 2016, my team at Tusk Philanthropies found one. Every state has a hunger advocacy organization. The people who work there are usually lovely. But the same qualities that make them lovely also usually mean that their ability to wage cutthroat political campaigns is typically pretty low. As a result, hunger legislation that should have been easy to move through the legislative process—breakfast for kids at school, SNAP for seniors—simply wasn’t passing in state legislatures. We realized we had a unique opportunity to help pass these bills and radically expand our impact. The consulting firm I own runs complex, multi-jurisdictional campaigns for companies. My venture capital fund does the same for our portfolio companies to solve their regulatory problems. So we already had the political infrastructure in house and in place. What if we applied the same approach to hunger? If a highly organized, well-funded, very aggressive campaign to pass Breakfast After the Bell or Universal School Meals supplemented existing advocacy efforts, wouldn’t the odds of success go up?

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

They did. At Solving Hunger, we’ve run 24 statewide campaigns and have a 79% success rate. Our work continues in 2023 with campaigns in New York State, Connecticut, North Carolina, and Vermont. How do we do it? We give grants to local hunger organizations. We hire and pay for lobbyists, pollsters, public relations experts. We commission and pay for polling, digital ads, and direct mail. We organize and fund grassroots outreach, rallies, stunts—whatever it takes. And when you have the right campaign mindset combined with the right resources, your legislation tends to do a lot better. This legislation also leads to an outsize impact with a limited amount of funds. For a relatively small amount of my money—around $4 million so far—our campaigns have helped pass legislation in 18 states, provided food on a regular basis to 12 million more people, and unlocked $1.5 billion in new government funding for hunger programs. By directing money to legislative advocacy, we have increased our impact nearly 400X. I believe that this makes so much more sense than a one-time donation of $4 million to a food bank. Rather than feeding tens of thousands of people, we are helping to feed millions of people through the power and scale of government for years to come.

Government has unmatched impact and scope. I worked for Mike Bloomberg both as his campaign manager and at City Hall. The reason Mike went into government is because he realized that, as wealthy as he is, the impact he could have on New York City was exponentially greater as mayor than as just a philanthropist. He was right. This isn’t rocket science. EA’s leaders and anyone who cares about making the greatest impact should be actively encouraging their donors to fund direct legislative action to leverage the scale and scope of government. The end goal is to effectively spend dollars so they help the most people in the most need. That’s what our hunger work has achieved, and it’s what legislative campaigns—especially in state and local government, where things can actually get done—can offer on dozens of critical issues. As a philanthropic movement, EA has fundamentally been concerned with impactful charitable giving. In pursuing those priorities, it has also delved into funding policy action around the world—including investing in immigration reform, pandemic preparedness, and animal welfare—and has contributed considerably to political campaigns, from local to national races. Still, it could be more open-minded in the scope of its legislative endeavors.

Now, an EA acolyte may argue that malaria nets overseas still generate more good than school meals here at home. Maybe. But hungry kids are hungry kids, even if they live in a country as rich as this one. In countries like ours that have fair elections and rule of law, combining philanthropy and political acumen is how altruism truly can be the most effective. Bradley Tusk is a venture capitalist, writer, philanthropist, and political strategist. Update: This story has been updated to note that EA does invest in some legislative policy action as part of its philanthropic giving.