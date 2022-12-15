Uber and Cartken are bringing robot delivery in Miami

Uber is tapping Cartken to start delivering some Eats orders via automated robots in Miami, the companies announced Thursday.
The companies will begin operations immediately with select merchants in the Dadeland area with plans to expand into Miami-Dade County and then additional cities in 2023.
“Our partnership with Cartken marks another important milestone for our efforts in automated and autonomous technology and will provide greater reliability and affordability to Miami merchants and consumers,” Noah Zych, Uber’s global head of autonomous mobility and delivery, said in a statement.
An Uber spokesperson declined to share terms of the deal, but said it is a multiyear partnership “with significant commitments on both sides.”
Since selling off its self-driving unit in late 2020, Uber has been working with third-party autonomous companies for both its Eats and rideshare segments. The company is currently testing deliveries via robot, thanks to partnerships with Nuro, Motional, and Serve Robotics. (Uber spun out Serve Robotics in early 2021 after it gained the segment from its Postmates acquisition.)
A number of self-navigating robots have descended onto Florida’s sidewalks in recent years, after Governor Rick Scott signed a bill into law in 2017 allowing the tech to travel on sidewalks and crosswalks for delivering packages.
“Together, we have the opportunity to reduce traffic congestion, help local merchants to increase delivery capacity, and bring consumers fast, convenient, and emission-free deliveries,” Cartken CEO and cofounder Christian Bersch said in a statement.