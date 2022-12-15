Uber and Cartken are bringing robot delivery in Miami

Uber is tapping Cartken to start delivering some Eats orders via automated robots in Miami, the companies announced Thursday.

The companies will begin operations immediately with select merchants in the Dadeland area with plans to expand into Miami-Dade County and then additional cities in 2023.

“Our partnership with Cartken marks another important milestone for our efforts in automated and autonomous technology and will provide greater reliability and affordability to Miami merchants and consumers,” Noah Zych, Uber’s global head of autonomous mobility and delivery, said in a statement.

[Photo: Uber]

An Uber spokesperson declined to share terms of the deal, but said it is a multiyear partnership “with significant commitments on both sides.”