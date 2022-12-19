The secret money fueling the conservative anti-ESG push

When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced plans for the state to fight “woke CEOs” last summer, it was one step in a coordinated series of attacks against ESG—the environmental, social, and governance factors that mainstream investors now consider when evaluating the risks that companies face.

DeSantis said that Florida would stop state fund managers from considering ESG when investing the state’s money; this month, the state started pulling $2 billion of its money from BlackRock, the world’s largest investment firm, because of the firm’s climate and social policies. A handful of states, including Louisiana, Arkansas, and Missouri, are also pulling money out of BlackRock. In 2021, Texas passed a law that banned government agencies from doing business with firms, like BlackRock, that the state’s comptroller claims are essentially boycotting fossil fuels (despite the fact that BlackRock, in particular, is still one of the largest funders of fossil fuels). In August, the treasurer of West Virginia said that major banks like Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs would be blocked from government contracts because they were beginning to invest less in coal. Over the past year, at least 17 states have proposed or adopted anti-ESG laws. This isn’t a grassroots movement, and it isn’t coming from the financial industry, where most experts argue that considering issues like climate is prudent for investors. “I think it’s motivated by politics,” says Witold Henisz, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and faculty director of the school’s ESG Initiative. “They think it’s a political wedge issue. You can see some of the same patterns of money moving into the anti-ESG movement that pushed back against climate science in the aughts. And some of them are economically motivated—they’re investors in heavily polluting industries, or those that violate workplace safety and health standards.”

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Leonard Leo, the conservative activist known for pushing the Republican Party to focus on appointing conservative judges, is one of the key figures orchestrating the fight against ESG through a network of groups funded by dark money. The funding comes from large donors like Barre Seid, a secretive billionaire who donated his company to a nonprofit controlled by Leo in late 2020. A trust sold the company for more than $1.6 billion, and then another nonprofit advised by Leo, Consumers’ Research, launched an anti-ESG campaign. That nonprofit, in turn, donated money to a tiny Kansas-based nonprofit, the State Financial Officers Foundation, which started coordinating anti-ESG work with Republican state treasurers. A graphic from Documented, the investigative journalism project, maps out the connections among the groups that are involved. The Heritage Foundation, known for its Exxon-funded work on climate denial, is also part of the push against ESG, and published a series of talking points for lawmakers, including comparing ESG to scoring systems “used by the Chinese Communist Party.” A letter jointly sent to supporters from conservative political commentator Glenn Beck and the Heritage Foundation described ESG as a “potentially catastrophic danger” and a “threat to freedom.” Many asset managers, meanwhile, continue to say that it makes business sense to consider factors like climate. And investors continue to support ESG mutual funds, especially younger investors; around 82% of Gen Z investors have ESG funds in their portfolios, as do nearly two-thirds of millennial investors. “The ESG movement is trillions of dollars of asset owners who think climate risk is real and want to figure out how it affects their portfolios and their investment decisions,” Henisz says. “CEOs and executives are trying to figure out how to value ESG factors because they’re real.”

That’s not to say that ESG works perfectly. It’s often difficult to measure how companies perform on issues like climate, and scoring systems can miss spotting some risks. “The logic, however, I think is really clear, right? Climate risk is material. We should work to get better data and do better analysis,” Henisz says. What’s not yet clear is how companies will respond as anti-ESG attacks continue. Vanguard recently pulled out of the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, a network that aimed to help firms meet net-zero targets in line with global climate goals. But BlackRock has said that it plans to stay in the group. And there’s little political support for the anti-ESG campaign, argues Jacey Bingler of the climate nonprofit Sunrise Project. “It seems to be backfiring or at least not resonating, especially with Republican voters,” she says. “When surveyed, Republican registered voters oppose government curbs on ESG investing, or any interference in how financial institutions can design how they do business.”

State actions are already costing taxpayers money: One study found that six months after Texas enacted its anti-ESG policies, taxpayers had paid as much as $500 million extra in interest rates because the state had fewer options for financial institutions. “When you say you can’t do business with banks and financial institutions that take climate risk or ESG factors into account,” Henisz says, “you’re basically no longer able to do business with the biggest banks and the biggest financial institutions in the world.”