Leaders, this will help you actually communicate with your team

Remote and hybrid working arrangements have amped up the importance of communication tools, but using just one method won’t do. Most companies use email, videoconferencing, instant messaging, texts, project management platforms, social media, and phones. This plethora of incoming messages is why many people have two monitors, says Maura Thomas, author of Attention Management: How to Create Success and Gain Productivity Every Day.
“They have their work on one monitor and their communication channels on the other monitor so that they can monitor every communication as it arrives,” she says. “That means you are constantly switching all day long because most of us get a communication every minute and your attention is being diverted.”
The problem with having so many forms of communication is that companies haven’t provided instructions on how and when to use each one. When guidelines are lacking, the selection process becomes personal preference. For example, one coworker may never check email but live on Slack, while another may send text messages.
“To compensate, some people send the same message in all the ways to communicate to cover their bases,” says Thomas. “You end up with the volume of communication because you aren’t sure which way to send a message.”
To fix this over-communication problem, Thomas suggests putting a company communication plan in place, reserving each form of communication for a specific type of messaging.
Email is best for routine requests and information sharing. It’s designed to be asynchronous communication with a delay. “I send it, you read it whenever you read it and respond whenever you can,” says Thomas.
Unfortunately, that’s not how email works in most companies. Because most employees keep their email open, they’re constantly checking it. As a result, email becomes a synchronous tool, with people expecting an immediate response.