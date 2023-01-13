How small businesses can take advantage of emerging technology

Today, virtually every business is a technology business. Emerging technology provides important insight, automation, and efficiency as well as a wide range of business functions, ranging from human resources (HR) and performance management to operations and marketing. As the technology develops, many solutions are becoming more tailored to and accessible for small and midsize businesses (SMBs).

In a recent webinar sponsored by Inc., Fast Company, and the Dell Women’s Entrepreneurs Network (DWEN), moderator Rakia Reynolds, founder of media and marketing firm Skai Blue Media, spoke with Venus Quates, president and CEO of Launch Tech, an integrated technology firm, and Katina Kenyon, CEO of Tree3, an e-commerce platform for content creators, about how they use technology to grow their businesses. Here are key takeaways from that conversation: 1. Doing what you love matters.

Kenyon comes from a tech background—her first job was at Dell, where she says she had the opportunity to learn from great leaders under a corporate umbrella. She married this love of technology with her interest in fashion and content creation to start her own company that uses AI and vision-based machine learning to help creators connect with brands. “Find something that you’re passionate about,” says Kenyon, because it will fuel you, and “it disguises some of the challenges that we all face as entrepreneurs.” 2. Don’t wait for someone to require tech skills.

Quates was a serial entrepreneur from childhood. As she became an adult, she’d read magazines to find out the hottest careers of the year and what certifications and skills she’d need to learn for them. “I would pay for myself to go to training if the military or an employer wouldn’t send me… That’s where my money went, to upskill myself.” After leaving the military, Quates was a government contractor, but public agencies weren’t implementing her areas of certifications. “So, I decided to leave and go commercial,” she says. Eventually the government caught up, and then she was in a better position to offer her services because she had a track record.

3. Bite off what you can chew. There’s too much emerging tech information for any entrepreneur to take in, and Quates says you shouldn’t pressure yourself to try. “I was just watching something on the internet yesterday about AI and machine learning for back of the house for restaurants. So cool! I mean, it’s the future of it all. But can you imagine a mom-and-pop restaurant implementing that now? It’s probably not feasible.” She suggests spending 30 minutes a day looking at news and reading alerts based on keywords relevant to your business goals, so you aren’t behind the curve.

4. Let your customers and partners guide you. Instead of trying to offer “everything,” Kenyon says it’s best to let customers tell you what they need from you. That means participating in forums with early adopters, forming customer councils, and generally listening to feedback. She also suggests taking calls from potential partners trying to sell you on emerging tech: ask them to educate you about what they offer and how it can solve problems for your business to save you some research time.

5. Prioritize affording the tech you need. Startup costs can be burdensome, but there are ways to make technology more affordable. Kenyon advises looking for startup discounts, which are often available to newer business that haven’t met sales benchmarks. Quates says, “I always type in whatever the software name is, and then ‘vs.’ because somebody’s always tried to compare.” This helps you do price and feature comparisons of competitor products. In the end, though, she says “If you have the will, there’s always a way to do it.”

6. Make connections for your consumers. To get clients to adopt new technology, Kenyon says it’s important to help “remove the cognitive burden” on them. Infuse education throughout their experience with your company using simple pop-ups and notifications, tours of how to use the product, wizards, and so on. User-generated content, such as when users create video reviews using your product, is particularly valuable, so be sure to provide opportunities for that.