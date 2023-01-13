Top tips for finding funding as a small business

Without adequate funding, even the greatest business ideas won’t come to fruition. But in a competitive landscape, how do would-be business owners go about getting funding to start or scale a small business (SMB)?

In a recent webinar sponsored by Inc., Fast Company, and the Dell Women’s Education Network (DWEN), moderator Lilian Ajayi-Ore posed that question to Shelly Porges, co-founder and managing partner of The Billion Dollar Fund for Women and Beyond the Billion, a global consortium of venture funds and limited partner investors pledging to invest in female-founded firms; and Janice Omadeke, founder and CEO of The Mentor Method, software that helps companies build mentorship programs to expand opportunities for underrepresented professionals. Here are key takeaways from that conversation: 1. Your community matters.

Your social connections and networks can make a tremendous difference in your funding and opportunities. When Omadeke had the idea for her business, she had no network in relevant spaces. She set out to intentionally build one by diving into professional groups and accelerator programs that offered a community of peers and access to a pool of mentors. “I’m a big believer in building your network in your community,” she says. “Just from an execution perspective it’s important, but also for your headspace and how you’re entering into the arena of entrepreneurship, because you are who you spend the most time with.” She says your community can really drive your lens of what’s possible, the networks you have access to, and what skills and resources you prioritize over others. 2. It’s not just about VC.

Porges says it’s important to recognize that not every business is meant for venture capital (VC) funding and that almost no businesses should start there. Instead, focus on the full spectrum of sources that can help you grow. It’s often friends and family who help us get started, but not everyone has those kinds of circles, including Porges, who funded her initial business with her own resources. She suggests “then looking at an array of things from crowdfunding, angel investing, whatever, long before you may be among the really few who would and could qualify for venture funding.” Make sure to consider, “What’s the right kind of funding for my timing and my business?” 3. Be aligned with the funder.

It’s not a good idea to take funding indiscriminately from anywhere you can get it. You have to be aligned with your funders, Porges says. “Do not get yourself in this situation—because I’ve seen this and it doesn’t turn out well—when you’re not aligned with your values, your mission, your objectives, your timing, and every other thing that you care about for your business, because it can’t be just about the money. It shouldn’t be—because it’ll hurt you in the end.” 4. Prepare for questions. After a few years of bootstrapping, Omadeke was ready to fundraise in a methodical way. She created an extensive spreadsheet to keep track of who she was speaking with, their mutual connections, LinkedIn profiles, notes from their conversations, and so on. One of the best things she did was to create a Google Doc with what she expected would be common questions investors might have and the answers she would give. Then she asked for critiques from her mentors.

“You have raised hundreds of millions of dollars. Is this the terminology you’re used to seeing, or should I phrase it differently?” she asked them. “That way I knew that I was speaking at the peer level with investors versus showing that I didn’t come from the same socioeconomic background or maybe it was my first time raising a Series A.” Remember, too, that it’s a two-way street; she also kept a list of criteria she wanted from investors so she could take meetings with the confidence that they were well-aligned. ——–