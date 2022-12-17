This simple trick lets you delete your online accounts without any hassle

Last week I partook in my semi-annual digital cleanup. This is where I go through all my online accounts to see if I need them anymore and to check that my details are up to date and my passwords are not too old. And if I find an online account I no longer use anymore, I delete it.

Or, I try to.

The problem is, most websites make it as hard as possible for a user to delete their account and associated data. Why? Even if you don’t use your account regularly, your data is a goldmine to most companies, often allowing them, or their advertisers, to track you around the web.

This year during my digital cleanup, it seemed harder than ever to tell a website that I wanted to delete my account and all associated data. Nearly half of the accounts I wanted to delete posted no clear information about how I could go about doing so. Of the rest, several made it clear that I could request to delete my account and data, but I’d need to send an email to customer support (and most didn’t provide the customer support email address), and several others featured some kind of “delete account” button I could click, but it was hard to find, thanks to the site’s use of dark patterns. Only a tiny fraction, maybe 5%, were easy to delete: The companies provided clear and easy steps for me to take to erase my account and all my data.