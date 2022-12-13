‘May or may not be notable’: Verified Twitter users are ushered into legacy limbo

BY Christopher Zara2 minute read

Twitter users who were verified under the old system that was in effect before Elon Musk took control of the company are discovering this week that they still have their blue badges, albeit with a slightly less enthusiastic description.

“This account is a legacy verified account,” says a pop-up message when you click the checkmark. “It may or may not be notable.” In the words of this verified user—ouch. Previously, user accounts were verified because they were notable in some way, belonging to either celebrities, elected officials, brands, journalists, or some other public-facing category. The core purpose, however, was not to denote notability but to prevent impersonation. From the very beginning of his tenure, Musk has sought to revamp the system, tying it to the Twitter Blue subscription service and, in effect, charging users to be verified.

After a botched attempt last month, the new Twitter Blue launched again on Monday, with users once again being able to purchase a badge. To prevent the impersonation debacle that happened the last time around, a new review system is also in place. With this change, hundreds of thousands of legacy verified users are now likely to see the vague pop-up message about maybe or maybe not being notable next to their badges. Many, of course, have already discovered it. And this being Twitter, they’re using it as an opportunity for a little humor and self-deprecation: As a midlist author, Twitter saying I “may or may not be notable” is exactly the stake my heart needed. Just get it right in there. pic.twitter.com/jYiXoCWZdn — Eric Smith (@ericsmithrocks) December 13, 2022 I "may or may not be notable" feels like an accurately snarky representation of my entire art career and the last decade



did it happen or not, as time goes on I question it more and more



(what a dumb app these days) pic.twitter.com/DRbkyd1QPJ — Vivienne Del Gatto (@travelinglens) December 12, 2022 I may or may not be notable. I'm putting that on my resume. pic.twitter.com/JnDw2T7b2W — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) December 13, 2022 None of us should feel especially bad about this. After all, at the time of this writing, Tom Hanks, Beyoncé, and even Elon Musk’s personal account were all described the same way. So even if you may or may not be notable on Twitter anymore, at least you’re in good company.