These are the best CEOs for 2022, according to actual employees

Workplace culture platform Comparably has released its sixth annual list of the best CEOs of the year. Its list for 2022 is actually split in two: one featuring the top 100 CEOs of large companies (defined as those that have more than 500 employees), and one featuring the top 100 CEOs of small and mid-sized companies (those with fewer than 500 employees).

What’s unique about Comparably’s list of top CEOs of the year is it’s not based on some editorial board’s selection. Instead, it’s chosen based on over 15 million anonymous employee sentiment ratings provided to the site by its users.

Comparably’s 2022 list is especially notable this year because across the top 100 CEOs of large companies, approximately 30% of the CEOs are women or people of color—that’s up from only 5% a year earlier. When you reduce the list to the top 25 CEOs, women helmed four companies (Hubspot, Nextdoor, 23andMe, and AMD) and people of color helmed nine (Hubspot, Workday, Adobe, ADP, Google, Microsoft, IBM, The Knot Worldwide, and AMD).

As for 2022 rankings, the top 10 CEOs of large companies are: