Why gig companies are still arguing whether workers are employees

The California gig work bill Proposition 22 is back in the spotlight this week after a state appeals court heard oral arguments Tuesday on whether it should uphold a lower court’s ruling that deemed the voter-approved law unconstitutional.

It’s the latest in a lengthy saga that has cost gig work companies, including Uber, Lyft, Instacart, and DoorDash, more than $200 million. Voters originally approved the ballot measure in November 2020 saying that giant gig players, like Uber and Lyft, can classify their workers as independent contractors rather than employees. A superior court judge then ruled in August 2021 that the measure was unconstitutional, leading to the current appeal and hearings. The court has 90 days to issue a ruling, though it’s ultimately expected to appear before the California Supreme Court.

Because this drama has been playing out for more than two years and will likely not end any time soon, Fast Company put together a guide to explain what’s happening.

Why did gig economy companies bankroll Prop. 22?

California passed a law in 2019, called AB-5, that essentially required gig economy companies to constitute workers as employees and provide them with benefits like minimum wage, overtime, and health insurance. The law would have upturned the model of rideshare and food delivery companies, which rely on gig workers to keep costs low. As a result, gig giants banded together to help fund Prop. 22, which exempted gig companies from AB-5 and classified their workers as independent contractors. Gig companies spent more than $220 million to fund the campaign around the ballot measure, promising that workers would get to remain their own bosses and have guaranteed earnings. (Still, it meant drivers couldn’t get things like health insurance or paid time off, and there’s caveats to those guaranteed minimum earnings.)