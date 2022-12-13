Fusion breakthrough: What happened and what it means for clean energy

The Energy Department announced today that scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California achieved a net energy gain in a fusion reaction for the first time—a breakthrough in the long-running pursuit of potentially limitless carbon-free power.

Since the 1940s scientists have researched ways to harness the energy process that powers the sun in hopes of generating a cleaner fuel source than fossil fuels and conventional nuclear fission. Fusion reactions, which result from fusing nuclei together, produce an immense amount of energy but emit no carbon and produce no long-lived nuclear waste; the main byproduct is helium.

Experiments gave us the hydrogen bomb and the most powerful nuclear weapons ever built, but uses for civilian power have never materialized. That’s not for lack of trying: In recent years, government labs and more than two dozen startups have raced to achieve even an initial milestone in achieving net energy gain, or ignition, which occurs when the energy produced by a fusion reaction exceeds the energy used to make it.

Now that we’ve reached that long-awaited milestone, fusion energy looks closer than it has in decades. But that doesn’t mean we’ll be getting it anytime soon.