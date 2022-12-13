Fusion breakthrough: What happened and what it means for clean energy

The Energy Department announced today that scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California achieved a net energy gain in a fusion reaction for the first time—a breakthrough in the long-running pursuit of potentially limitless carbon-free power.
Since the 1940s scientists have researched ways to harness the energy process that powers the sun in hopes of generating a cleaner fuel source than fossil fuels and conventional nuclear fission. Fusion reactions, which result from fusing nuclei together, produce an immense amount of energy but emit no carbon and produce no long-lived nuclear waste; the main byproduct is helium.
Experiments gave us the hydrogen bomb and the most powerful nuclear weapons ever built, but uses for civilian power have never materialized. That’s not for lack of trying: In recent years, government labs and more than two dozen startups have raced to achieve even an initial milestone in achieving net energy gain, or ignition, which occurs when the energy produced by a fusion reaction exceeds the energy used to make it.
Now that we’ve reached that long-awaited milestone, fusion energy looks closer than it has in decades. But that doesn’t mean we’ll be getting it anytime soon.
How to reach net energy gain
To reach fusion ignition, a $3.5 billion experiment at Livermore called the National Ignition Facility (NIF) uses a process called inertial confinement fusion, which involves shooting hundreds of high-powered laser beams at a polished diamond spherical capsule containing a small pellet of deuterium-tritium fuel. The laser blasts cause the capsule to implode, compressing the fuel at pressures greater than the sun to create a hydrogen plasma and—scientists hope—force the nuclei of atoms to fuse, releasing a tremendous amount of energy.
The ignition the NIF produced in an experiment last week amounted to 3.15 megajoules of energy, a gain of about 54 percent over the roughly 2 megajoules that the reaction consumed from the lasers, the lab’s analysis suggests. The test built on a record the lab set last August, in a fusion experiment that yielded over 1.3 megajoules. The Financial Times first reported the breakthrough on Monday, and the Dept. of Energy confirmed it during a press conference on Tuesday.
US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm called the net energy gain a “breakthrough that will go down in the history books,” and hailed the work of national labs to “solve humanity’s most complex and pressing problems, like providing clean power to combat climate change and maintaining a nuclear deterrent without nuclear testing.”