CalEPA Secretary Yana Garcia wants to make sure California is at the forefront of climate tech

On October 18, Yana Garcia, the newly appointed Secretary of California’s Environmental Protection Agency, played musical chairs with me and our driver inside the cab of a 14-foot Class 8 hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric truck. Garcia slipped into the driving seat, a quick glance over her shoulder to confirm her minders were out of sight. “It’s private property, right?” she joked. She honked the horn, smiled, and accelerated. “It’s so smooth,” she marveled, “and it’s fast!”

We were in the car park of the much-hyped $419 million Riverside campus belonging to the California Air Resource Board (a department within the CalEPA’s devoted to clean air initiatives; called CARB for short). The truck, part of a four-year, $41 million partnership between CARB, Toyota, and Kenworth Truck Company, has a 300-mile range and takes around 20 minutes to refuel. Rounding a corner, all three of us lurched forward thanks to Garcia’s enthusiastic application of the brakes. “They’re more sensitive than my Prius,” she exclaimed.

Since 2020, ten of these zero-emission trucks have been in daily use at the Port of L.A., the busiest container port in the Western Hemisphere. The port accounts for 23% of California’s on-road emissions, and its record-breaking cargo loads go hand in hand with record-breaking pollution: There was a 56% jump in carcinogenic diesel particulates and a 39% rise in emissions in 2021. Locals report a jump in cancer and respiratory issues as a result of activity around the port.

That’s unacceptable to Garcia, 38, and one of the many, many data points that makes her new gig a tough proposition. It’s been tough since the start: Her first week in office, in early September, was spent under a governor-declared state of emergency due to the extreme heat. (Oakland, where she resides, hit 104 degrees that week.) People cranked their AC way up, smashing California’s electricity peak usage records, and panicking the power grid operator, who sent out push notifications about potential outages. The grid strained, but—thanks in part to the state’s longstanding investments in hydropower, solar, and other renewable energies—the lights ultimately stayed on. To the surprise of no one (this is a Democrat from California, after all) Garcia doesn’t mince words about the lessons learned—or rather, reinforced—from that first week: “We are in a climate crisis,” she said. “We have to work harder and quicker [to] keep moving apace with what reality requires of us.”