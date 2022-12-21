CalEPA Secretary Yana Garcia wants to make sure California is at the forefront of climate tech

On October 18, Yana Garcia, the newly appointed Secretary of California’s Environmental Protection Agency, played musical chairs with me and our driver inside the cab of a 14-foot Class 8 hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric truck. Garcia slipped into the driving seat, a quick glance over her shoulder to confirm her minders were out of sight. “It’s private property, right?” she joked. She honked the horn, smiled, and accelerated. “It’s so smooth,” she marveled, “and it’s fast!”
We were in the car park of the much-hyped $419 million Riverside campus belonging to the California Air Resource Board (a department within the CalEPA’s devoted to clean air initiatives; called CARB for short). The truck, part of a four-year, $41 million partnership between CARB, Toyota, and Kenworth Truck Company, has a 300-mile range and takes around 20 minutes to refuel. Rounding a corner, all three of us lurched forward thanks to Garcia’s enthusiastic application of the brakes. “They’re more sensitive than my Prius,” she exclaimed.
Since 2020, ten of these zero-emission trucks have been in daily use at the Port of L.A., the busiest container port in the Western Hemisphere. The port accounts for 23% of California’s on-road emissions, and its record-breaking cargo loads go hand in hand with record-breaking pollution: There was a 56% jump in carcinogenic diesel particulates and a 39% rise in emissions in 2021. Locals report a jump in cancer and respiratory issues as a result of activity around the port.
That’s unacceptable to Garcia, 38, and one of the many, many data points that makes her new gig a tough proposition. It’s been tough since the start: Her first week in office, in early September, was spent under a governor-declared state of emergency due to the extreme heat. (Oakland, where she resides, hit 104 degrees that week.) People cranked their AC way up, smashing California’s electricity peak usage records, and panicking the power grid operator, who sent out push notifications about potential outages. The grid strained, but—thanks in part to the state’s longstanding investments in hydropower, solar, and other renewable energies—the lights ultimately stayed on. To the surprise of no one (this is a Democrat from California, after all) Garcia doesn’t mince words about the lessons learned—or rather, reinforced—from that first week: “We are in a climate crisis,” she said. “We have to work harder and quicker [to] keep moving apace with what reality requires of us.”
Climate crunch time
Garcia is the first Latino to head CalEPA, an appointment that occurred at a pivotal time for the state, which has weathered an increasingly aggressive number of wildfires, droughts, and extreme heat events. Latinos, who account for 39% of California’s populace, have been disproportionately affected by the climate crisis. “These [events] have really impacted people’s ability to survive,” Garcia said. “Protecting people’s health is a key priority.” Put more simply: It’s climate crunch time, and there’s no room for halfway measures.
That directive comes from the top down. Governor Newsom’s California Climate Commitment plan has pledged $54 billion—essentially, the GDP of Croatia—to tackle climate change on all fronts. In August, state regulators banned gas-powered-car sales by 2035 and set a net-zero carbon goal by 2045.
The magnitude of the climate problem has led to an unprecedented flood of cutting-edge technologies from environmental entrepreneurs. After all, there’s more than California’s climate at stake here. As the world’s fourth-largest economy, what goes down in the Golden State ripples onto the global climate agenda. “Technology innovation is a really key piece [for CalEPA] in accelerat[ing] the time frame in getting to carbon neutrality,” Garcia said. “But we must do that equitably.” Clean air and water are her top priorities.