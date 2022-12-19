Nespresso should steal this idea for a repairable coffee machine

Would you feel comfortable repairing your own coffee machine if it broke? No, neither would I, but not because I don’t have the right skills. Because coffee machines, like most domestic appliances and electronics, weren’t designed to be repaired easily.

[Photo: courtesy Thomas Mair] Product designer Thomas Mair wants to change that. The Design Academy Eindhoven graduate has designed a prototype for a fully repairable coffee machine titled Kara. Made of ABS plastic, which Mair chose for its durability and heat-proof qualities, the machine is designed so that each part can be easily removed, repaired, replaced, and even 3D printed from scratch. [Photo: courtesy Thomas Mair] The inner workings of the espresso maker are placed behind a removable, transparent case designed to demystify the machine. Each component can be unclipped with a simple pinch of the fingers. Mair’s current prototype doesn’t actually make coffee, but it’s a compelling idea for the Nespressos of the world, who could swap their black-box design for something that will make the devices less likely to end up on the sidewalk—or in a landfill—when they break. [Photo: courtesy Thomas Mair] Mair has always been always passionate about repair. “When I was a child, I would disassemble everything and see how it worked and try to reassemble it, which didn’t always work,” he says. Then a student project at Design Academy Eindhoven got him to think about planned obsolescence and e-waste, which amounted to 50 million tons in 2019 alone. His research culminated in a magazine, but for his graduate project, he wanted to experiment with a tangible object.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photo: courtesy Thomas Mair] Mairs started talking to people running a local “repair cafe” in Eindhoven. He learned that customers often came in with broken Nespresso machines, but the people running the cafe had to turn them away because it was really difficult to get these types of coffee machines repaired. “A coffee machine is good example because people care about it,” he says. And if they care, they are more likely to repair it. [Photo: courtesy Thomas Mair] In many ways Kara looks like a regular coffee machine, with the only visible difference being that the water tank sits at the front. This small tweak means that the coffee machine has two distinct sides. “Everything you touch on a day-to-day basis is on the front, the back is for repairs,” says Mair. As for that transparent case? It helps people familiarize themselves with the produce and learn how it works. Small, transparent pipes let you watch as water runs from the flow meter, where the machine gauges how much water it needs, to the water pump, which builds up the right amount of pressure, to the thermoblock, which then heats it up like in a regular Nespresso machine. “By seeing it everyday, you’re more comfortable with it,” he says. [Photo: courtesy Thomas Mair] If and when the machine breaks, Mairs envisions a business model where people could unclip the broken part and return it to the company, who could then refurbish it and send it back, or recycle it and send a replacement part. But Mairs doesn’t want everyone to rely on the manufacturer. A pull-out tray at the bottom of the machine reveals a tiny toolkit with the right screwdrivers to open up the machine.

[Photo: courtesy Thomas Mair] Meanwhile, every component is labeled with a QR code that gives information about the material it’s made of, and how it can be repaired or recycled. Mair believe this kind of information could embolden some people to give repairing a try. Or it could help people like those at his local repair cafe identify the problem more easily. “It’s more about giving the community the opportunity to repair,” he says.