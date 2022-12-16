Where did the Great Resigners and Quiet Quitters go?

More than 40 million people quit their jobs last year—a number slightly bigger than the population of California—so where did all the Great Resigners go?

First off, shouldn’t we call this work-life revolution what it is: The Great Resistance? Or The Great Reassessment? The pandemic forced millions of working parents to rewrite the rules and ask ourselves the broader, all-important question: What do we want out of life?

Misty Heggeness, an associate professor of public affairs at the University of Kansas and former principal economist and senior adviser at the U.S. Census, says many individuals who’ve been shocked by the pandemic are “definitely defining and carving out new paths forward that bring them more in balance with their own quality of life standards and health and wellbeing goals.”

From my vantage point, there are three paths that all accomplish a similar goal–some have left to be their own boss, others have taken other full time jobs, while others are scaling back and setting boundaries.

