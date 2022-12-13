5 reasons mental health days are good for both workers and businesses

BY Nahla Davies3 minute read

Mental health challenges hold workers, and the economy, back. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression, anxiety, and stress cost the global economy nearly $1 trillion yearly in lost production.

Increasingly, employers have found that the best way to combat these losses is to give workers a new benefit: mental health days. While mental health challenges may not always be as visible as other kinds of illnesses, they also require time to heal and need to be treated in a serious manner. For instance, Stress and anxiety can be just as paralyzing as the flu. In fact, flu-like symptoms are common symptoms of anxiety disorder. It can be easy to accept mental health challenges like anxiety as “normal,” but workers should be empowered to take their mental health seriously. And that means taking time away from work when needed.

Here’s why all organizations should offer mental health days: Prevent burnout “Prevention is better than cure.” This phrase from the Dutch philosopher Erasmus is nearly 500 years old, but it still holds today. A mental health day can help prevent an employee from burning out. Burnout can lead to missed workdays or even more severe issues.

Plus, a scheduled day off for an employee to recoup is better for team coordination than an unscheduled day off that can leave team members underprepared. With this preplanned time off, employees can then return to work ready to hit the ground running. Increased productivity Refreshed employees are also more productive. Psychologists often use the Yerkes-Dodson law to explain the relationship between stress and performance. The Yerkes-Dodson law looks like a standard bell curve where the x-axis represents employee performance and the y-axis shows employee stress.

Although stress has a negative connotation, it is often more nuanced. Stress can push us forward and propel us to act. In short bursts, it can help us accomplish tasks. But when compounded over time without rest, it can hurt us. Psychologists Robert M. Yerkes and John Dillingham Dodson found that there is a happy medium between employee stress and performance at the peak of the bell curve. Too far left, and employees are under stimulated and underworked; too far right, and employees start to collapse under the weight of stress. Both left and right tails have the same outcome: weak performance. This tells us that, in short, some stress is beneficial. But when stress levels get too high, performance begins to drop off. You can keep productivity optimal by offering employees a chance to take mental health days before they cross over the top of the bell curve and descend into impaired performance.

Maintaining this balance of peak performance and stress can be a difficult balance to strike. Mental health days are a great tool to use for doing so. Healthcare cost savings What’s more, research shows that mental health days directly reduce healthcare costs. Industry giant Cigna released a 2021 study demonstrating this. Ultimately, the study found that proactively managing mental health, including common conditions like depression and anxiety, decreased healthcare costs by $1,377 per person per year; and an average of $3,109 every two years.

Promoting better mental health could also help reduce accidents. For instance, driving after having insufficient sleep can be the equivalent of driving with a blood alcohol content level of .05% to .10%, which can lead to accidents. Prioritizing workers’ holistic health, and empowering them to address conditions like insomnia, can help organizations promote safety and reduce costs from accidents. Improved physical health Mental stress can often lead to physical stress. Allowing employees to have time to reduce their mental stress helps them stay physically healthy, reducing the number of workdays missed due to illness. Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania have found that workplace stressors are often tied to mortality and health. The researchers measured exposure to 10 different workplace stressors among U.S. workers. They found that 5% to 8% of annual healthcare costs and more than 120,000 deaths were associated with how the companies managed their workforce.

Better morale When an employee’s workplace causes stress, it can become a vicious cycle. Dealing with stress from work is bad enough, but compound that with a fear of being reprimanded for taking time off to recover, and workers’ mental health challenges could worsen. Offering employees the option of mental health days without fear of reprisal for using them can create a healthier work environment. And when employees feel supported in the workplace, morale improves, and (in my experience) businesses thrive. Offering mental health days can also help an organization develop a reputation as a great place to work. This can appeal to future employees and attract new talent to the workplace. It also can lead to less turnover among the current staff, allowing for further cost savings.