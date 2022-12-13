How to talk to your boss about working too much

When the pandemic hit and we all experienced a wave of uncertainty about how companies and jobs would fare in the fallout, workers buckled down and got things done. For many, that meant working longer hours.

Remote employees worked an average of 2.5 hours longer per day in the U.S. and UK during the pandemic, according to a survey by cybersecurity platform NordLayer. And a 2021 study published in Nature Human Behavior found that remote workers are staying connected to work 10% longer than pre-pandemic. And the fallout can be serious. Research from Eagle Hill Consulting, LLC found that nearly half of employees are burned out from their work. A 2021 World Health Organization and International Labor Organization study found that long work hours (55 hours per week or more) contributed to more than three-quarters of a million deaths in 2016. Overwork is taking a toll mentally, physically, and creatively, says Sarah Deane, cofounder and CEO of MEvolution, a business devoted to helping people better manage their time and energy. “Simply speaking, we borrowed from the energy bank, then we went into the overdraft, and now the debt collector’s come,” she says. “What happens with people, when we don’t replenish our energy and have good energy management practices, is that you can’t show up at full capacity for the next thing.”

It you’ve gotten into the habit of sitting at your desk for longer hours as you work from home, it’s time to make some changes both for your own well-being and the quality of the work you’re doing, Deane says. Here’s how to get started: Start with a reality check When you’ve worked long hours for too long, you may forget what a reasonable or typical workflow feels like, says well-being coach Russell Clayton, PhD, assistant professor at the University of South Florida’s Muma School of Business. (Haven’t we all come out of busy periods where “normal” feels like we’re slacking off or forgetting to do something?) So, it’s a good idea to first track how long you’re spending at work and where the time is going. Clayton also warns that it’s important to be objective in your initial analysis. Beware of “impostor syndrome,” in which you may judge your performance as being subpar as a justification for working more. And don’t seek opinions from others who may be biased in your favor, such as a loved one. “In a situation like this, it’s very, very likely we’re going to feel self-doubt,” he says. Instead, compare notes with a trusted colleague who may have a similar job or a mentor who can give you straightforward feedback.

Manage your energy Deane also emphasizes the importance of knowing your own personal energy cycles, as well, and organizing your work accordingly as much as possible. If you’re a morning person, try to plan creative or deep focus work early in the day. If you work better later in the day, adjust your schedule accordingly. Such simple changes may dramatically change how you feel when you’re doing various types of work, she says. Identify obstacles Once you’ve got a good idea of how you’re spending your time and how it compares with what you need to get done to be successful in your role, you can begin name the obstacles you’re facing and find solutions, says Melissa Jezior, president and CEO of Eagle Hill Consulting. She recommends asking yourself the following questions: Is the overwork sudden or chronic?

Do you need more training for certain tasks or roles?

Are there administrative obstacles to getting things done?

Is your work schedule or outside demands hindering your productivity?

Are you having trouble prioritizing your work?

Is there a work relationship that is hindering your ability to get things done? Don’t dismiss the questions without thinking them through, she warns. Administrative issues or inefficient processes may be sapping more of your time and energy than you realize.