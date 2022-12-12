Twitter Blue is launching again today as some ‘legacy’ checks display vague messages

Elon Musk is relaunching his version of the Twitter Blue subscription service today—a little more than a month after its first disastrous launch. Twitter Blue was originally rolled out by Twitter in the pre-Musk era of 2021, when it allowed subscribers advanced customization of profiles and organization of tweets. But the main draw of Musk’s revamped Twitter Blue was that any subscriber would get a coveted blue check next to their name.

Within hours of Musk’s Twitter Blue launching, however, major brands like Eli Lilly, Nintendo, and Coca-Cola fell victim to blue-check impersonators as did numerous well-known individuals, like Elon Musk himself. Musk pulled the new Twitter Blue shortly after launch amid concerns from advertisers about brand safety and wide ridicule in the media.

Today Musk is giving his Twitter Blue another go. The features, according to a tweet from the @Twitter account, include prioritized placement for the user’s tweet when they tweet a reply to someone else; the ability to post longer videos; and 50% fewer ads. Blue subscribers can still also get a blue check, but only if they verify their phone number and have gone through an approval process.