Deadline extended for World Changing Ideas 2023! Get all the details on how to enter here

Fast Company is looking for the best products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that pursue innovation for good for its World Changing Ideas Awards, now in their seventh year. We want to honor clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, creative works that help drive change, the ways companies are responding to the pandemic, and so much more.

The winners will be featured in the May 2023 issue of Fast Company and online on Fastcompany.com. Among the honorees for 2022 were Ford’s new electric pick-up truck, BlocPower’s work decarbonizing urban buildings, GAF Energy’s solar panel shingles, and WaterLight’s lamp powered by seawater, not to mention groups working on new strategies to rectify overly harsh prison sentences, help workers fight for rights, and provide a basic income to financially strapped mothers. We’ll also be naming an all-around general excellence winner and a world-changing company of the year for anyone who submits multiple entries that show a record of innovation. To get a sense of what we’re looking for read about all of last year’s winners here.

We have more than 40 categories this year, including several new ones in agriculture, personal finance, and workplace. And as the world enters its fourth year of dealing with COVID-19, and climate emergencies continue to accelerate, we’ve added a Rapid Response category for projects that are able to launch quickly and pivot as needed in the face of disasters around the world. We also have categories for companies of different sizes and different ages, so we can be sure we’re honoring both innovative startups and big organizations with a long-term record of success.