From Elon’s sink to Lizzo’s crystal flute: 12 objects that defined 2022

Every year the world seems to get more digital, but at least until the metaverse takes over, our lives continue to play out in physical spaces and revolve around stuff made of atoms. And just like entertainment products and viral trends, objects tell stories of a time and place. So with that spirit in mind, I like taking this time of year—as I have in the past—to look back on the past 12 months through the lens of the year’s most remarkable (for better and worse) things. Here, then, are the 12 objects that defined 2022.
Elon Musk’s sink
Inevitably, in what turned out to be the Year of Maximum Musk, we begin with the Chief Twit’s first day at the company he (eventually) paid $44 billion to acquire. He showed up carrying . . . a sink. Alas, this wasn’t an I’ll-throw-in-everything-including-the-kitchen-sink-to-fix-Twitter metaphor. It was merely a second-tier Dad joke: “Entering Twitter HQ—let that sink in!” he tweeted. Late night hosts promptly roasted him, with James Corden suggesting that Musk had just thrown $44 billion “down the drain.”
Zelenskyy’s olive-green T-Shirt
For all the usual noise around haute couture and Met Gala theatrics, the standout sartorial statement of the year was Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s T-shirt. Staying put in Kyiv, when many believed Russia’s invasion would rapidly overthrow his government, Zalenskyy, a former entertainer, communicated frequently and stuck to a simple, zero-BS, and distinctly relatable “uniform.” New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman called it a “symbol of the strength and patriotism of the Ukrainian people, a host of values and purpose packed into an outline everyone knows.” Since most of the attention-getting objects of the invasion have been weapons like Lockheed Martin’s HIMARS “artillery for dummies,” it’s worth acknowledging one object that has come to embody steadfast hope and resilience.
Blank sheets of paper brandished by protesters in China
If the Musk/Twitter union seems emblematic of a time defined by too many words saying far too little, one of the most memorable, if seemingly innocuous, objects of the year was the blank sheet of paper. This unusual prop proved incredibly effective when brandished en masse by protesters seeking to send a message to China’s government about its stringent and constricting COVID-19 lockdown policies. By saying nothing, it spoke volumes: “The white paper represents everything we want to say but cannot say,” a Beijing protester explained to Reuters. The tactic, an echo of silent protests, wordlessly underscored that the regime was silencing its own citizens; indeed, the government promptly blocked online searches for “blank sheet of paper.” But within weeks, it also lifted its lockdown restrictions.
Balenciaga’s bondage bear
Edgy luxury brand Balenciaga finally severed its relationship with the former Kanye West in October after Ye’s unapologetic anti-Semitic remarks and other antics made the alliance untenable. Just weeks later, the brand (which has made its name in part by pushing limits of fashionable taste) released ads in which young children were surrounded by decidedly adult props, including a Balenciaga plush bag in the shape of a teddy bear in bondage gear. This soon dovetailed with an image in a separate campaign that included, as a background prop, a Supreme Court decision relating to child pornography. The cumulative backlash on social media and beyond was intense; Balenciaga repeatedly apologized and soon found that it was the one that risked being dumped by valued partners—including, ironically, Kim Kardashian.
Lizzo’s crystal flute
While the evolution of popular music continues to be defined by technology and money (hi, TicketMaster), the year’s most memorable sonic moment came by way of an 1813 object from the Library of Congress. It was a crystal (and thus highly fragile) flute made by a French craftsman for James Madison—played live by superstar Lizzo in front of a packed house at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Lizzo, a classically trained flutist, spent three hours getting a personal tour of the museum’s more than 1,700-flute collection, prior to the performance. Sensibly, she played only a few notes, but she still made the performance special. “I just twerked and played James Madison’s crystal flute from the 1800s,” she announced. “We just made history tonight.” Surely, a scene Madison could not have imagined.
Stanley’s Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler
The never-ending barrage of viral crazes and phenomena continued apace this year, and in addition to memes and pop songs and dubious chicken recipes, these occasionally involved buyable, IRL objects. This year, the “TikTok famous” Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler—it holds 40 ounces, perfect for social media’s thirsty masses—may have hit its influencer-fueled zenith. According to Buzzfeed News, the $40 product was actually discontinued a couple of years ago, but online enthusiasts basically badgered the century-plus-old camping-gear maker into bringing it back. It took a year or so to build momentum, but now the brand is cultivating demand with new colors, limited “drops,” brand team-ups, and more. Basically, the influencers took over—and produced a case study on their own impact.
The Choco Taco
Some products go viral at the wrong time—specifically, upon the announcement of their discontinuation. A year ago, the Choco Taco, an ice cream confection, seemed to be just another sweet treat in your grocer’s freezer or neighborhood ice cream truck, sparking few conversations. Then Klondike, a division of conglomerate Unilever, announced that its taco-shaped, vanilla/peanuts/chocolate concoction would be discontinued. The result was more attention than the thing had ever enjoyed! Among the din of online howling, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian offered to buy and save the brand, and no less than New Yorker star Susan Orlean weighed in with an obituary. Eventually, Klondike gave a less-than-enthusiastic nod to the idea that the treat may return in “the coming years.” But as Orlean noted, such comebacks are rare in a hyper-competitive, novelty-centric category: “The world of junk food,” she wrote, “is cruel.”
“I Voted” sticker
Electoral politics took up a lot of headspace again in 2022, and perhaps nothing captured the national mood on that front better than the charmingly bizarre “I Voted” sticker designed by 14-year-old Hudson Rowan for an Ulster County, New York, Board of Elections contest. Rather than the usual, dull iconography of electoral duty and tradition (I believe we can all agree that these stickers could use a good redesign, Rowan’s creation depicted a “a multicolored, discombobulated human head set atop six turquoise legs resembling that of a spider,” as The Washington Post summarized. The agitated-yet-whimsical design went viral; one election official told art publication Hyperallergic that it brought “positive attention to the voting process,” notably by “engaging with younger voters.” Sure. Or maybe it just captured the political mood.
Baby drop box
The Supreme Court decision that struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade sent shock waves through the country—legislatures, healthcare, activism—that will reverberate for years to come. Among the depressing manifestations of the post-Roe reality is the proliferation of the Safe Haven Baby Boxes—a last-resort response to unwanted motherhood. “It looks like a library book drop,” the New York Times explained, “but it’s really a place for parents to surrender their newborns.” Referencing “safe haven laws,” which allow new mothers to essentially surrender infants to the state without fear of consequence—and that have been embraced by abortion opponents—the drop boxes have the same function, but without human contact: You leave the baby in one of these specially designed, incubated mechanisms, and a 911 alert immediately summons a first responder to collect the infant. These have been around for a few years but have proliferated lately; there are now scores of baby box locations in at least eight states.
World Cup headscarves
The World Cup has been a mixed affair for host country Qatar: a truly thrilling tournament, accompanied by extensive reporting about alleged bribery, inhumane treatment of migrant workers, and anti-LGBTQ+ laws that may make the whole exercise another “sportswashing” backfire. Feelings about the contest’s signature object are similarly conflicted: Attendees from all over the planet have adopted the traditional headscarf commonly worn by men in much of the Arabian Peninsula, conveniently made available in the colors of the 32 participating nations’ teams. Is the widespread trendiness of the ghutra among soccer fans offensive, and/or cultural appropriation? Or a kind of soft cultural embrace? Either way, perhaps the best news is, at least they’re not vuvuzelas.
The Bezos superyacht
It’s hard to argue that a guy commissioning a 471-foot yacht doesn’t want attention, but Jeff Bezos probably wasn’t thrilled with the reaction to the announcement that Rotterdam’s historic Koningshaven Bridge would have to be dismantled to allow his massive new $500 million sea vessel to move from its construction port into open waters. Citizens organized to egg the event—and after not-nearly-enough global mockery, the project was quietly moved to a different port, where its 230-foot masts were completed. According to LuxuryLaunches.com, the yacht became ready for delivery this month. Thanks to sanctions on Russian oligarchs in connection with the Ukraine invasion, superyachts (especially seized ones) got quite a bit of attention in 2022. According to a New Yorker report, “the ultra-rich are buying them in record numbers.” As with Bezos’ project, specific details are rare, but the magazine usefully quotes one veteran yachtsman: “If the rest of the world learns what it’s like to live on a yacht like this, they’re gonna bring back the guillotine.”
Giant, ripped Home Depot werewolf
We can’t end on that note, because all along you’ve been wondering: Where is this year’s version of the 12-foot Home Depot skeleton? Apparently, the folks at Home Depot knew you would be asking that question, and this year they responded—with a $400 nine-and-a-half-foot, animatronic werewolf that The Washington Post described as “ripped” and “subliminally sexy.” The gigantic skeleton, a defining object of 2020, still sells briskly, but clearly a sequel object was in order. While most obviously tied to Halloween, the, um, hot werewolf evidently has trans-seasonal appeal: One showed up in my own New Orleans neighborhood recently, decked out in Christmas gear, and billed on a local chatboard as a “holiday rougarou” (a reference to a werewolf-esque creature from Cajun folklore). That’s an example of how an object really comes to mark a moment: It’s never about what the thing was supposed to mean, it’s always all about what we make of it.
