From Elon’s sink to Lizzo’s crystal flute: 12 objects that defined 2022

Every year the world seems to get more digital, but at least until the metaverse takes over, our lives continue to play out in physical spaces and revolve around stuff made of atoms. And just like entertainment products and viral trends, objects tell stories of a time and place. So with that spirit in mind, I like taking this time of year—as I have in the past—to look back on the past 12 months through the lens of the year’s most remarkable (for better and worse) things. Here, then, are the 12 objects that defined 2022.

Elon Musk’s sink [Screenshot: Twitter] Inevitably, in what turned out to be the Year of Maximum Musk, we begin with the Chief Twit’s first day at the company he (eventually) paid $44 billion to acquire. He showed up carrying . . . a sink. Alas, this wasn’t an I’ll-throw-in-everything-including-the-kitchen-sink-to-fix-Twitter metaphor. It was merely a second-tier Dad joke: “​​Entering Twitter HQ—let that sink in!” he tweeted. Late night hosts promptly roasted him, with James Corden suggesting that Musk had just thrown $44 billion “down the drain.” Zelenskyy’s olive-green T-Shirt [Photo: Alexey Furman/Getty Images] For all the usual noise around haute couture and Met Gala theatrics, the standout sartorial statement of the year was Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s T-shirt. Staying put in Kyiv, when many believed Russia’s invasion would rapidly overthrow his government, Zalenskyy, a former entertainer, communicated frequently and stuck to a simple, zero-BS, and distinctly relatable “uniform.” New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman called it a “symbol of the strength and patriotism of the Ukrainian people, a host of values and purpose packed into an outline everyone knows.” Since most of the attention-getting objects of the invasion have been weapons like Lockheed Martin’s HIMARS “artillery for dummies,” it’s worth acknowledging one object that has come to embody steadfast hope and resilience. Blank sheets of paper brandished by protesters in China [Photo: Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images] If the Musk/Twitter union seems emblematic of a time defined by too many words saying far too little, one of the most memorable, if seemingly innocuous, objects of the year was the blank sheet of paper. This unusual prop proved incredibly effective when brandished en masse by protesters seeking to send a message to China’s government about its stringent and constricting COVID-19 lockdown policies. By saying nothing, it spoke volumes: “The white paper represents everything we want to say but cannot say,” a Beijing protester explained to Reuters. The tactic, an echo of silent protests, wordlessly underscored that the regime was silencing its own citizens; indeed, the government promptly blocked online searches for “blank sheet of paper.” But within weeks, it also lifted its lockdown restrictions.

