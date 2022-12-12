These one-of-a-kind North Face puffers make a striking case for upcycling

A few months ago, Kellen Hennessy, a product designer for The North Face, started sorting through boxes of old down jackets at Tersus Solutions, a company that repairs used clothing for the brand. Most of the garments can be cleaned, fixed, and resold . But others are too damaged and might otherwise end up in a landfill. Hennessy was looking through them to plan a new collection of upcycled coats, each stitched together, Frankenstein-like, from multiple parts. [Photos: The North Face]

“We’re trying to make use of damaged stuff to repair other damaged items in creative ways,” she says. The new drop, focused on the brand’s classic puffy Nuptse jacket, is the latest in a series of products that the company sells under a line called Remade. Each of the items is unique and recognizably different from the standard product line, like a purple jacket with a single pink sleeve.

[Photo: The North Face]

The project started in 2020, after Hennessy and other designers had visited another facility that was repairing used or damaged clothing for the company. They wanted to learn how to better design products for durability, looking for problems like snaps that repeatedly failed or pockets that needed more reinforcement to last longer. (Other design changes, like making a quilted pattern simpler on a coat, also make it easier to later repair.) They also saw an opportunity to begin upcycling parts of clothing that couldn’t be easily repaired; the first small drop of Remade clothes came out on Earth Day that year.

[Photo: The North Face]

The company now releases around 50 items every couple of months, Hennessy says, and she’s looking for ways to scale up the program. “The biggest challenge is how to make upcycling efficient,” she says. “It’s not super common in big companies. It’s complicated. There’s so much variance that it takes a good amount of time and effort and logistics.”