The world’s starchitects are reshaping Quito’s skyline

In 2013, when Quito, Ecuador, closed the international airport that sat directly adjacent to its city center, an opportunity opened in the sky. Developers, long hindered by height regulations limiting how tall they could build, were suddenly able to get approvals on much taller buildings.

Qorner [Photo: Uribe Schwarzkopf] For Quito-based Uribe Schwarzkopf, one of the most prolific developers in Ecuador, this led to an ambitious idea. “We started thinking, hey let’s start knocking on doors outside to bring new talent and see what we could do differently,” says Joseph Schwarzkopf, the firm’s general manager. The doors they knocked on belong to some of the most prominent architects working today, including Moshe Safdie, Bjarke Ingels, Jean Nouvel, and Tatiana Bilbao. Iqon (left) and Qorner (right) [Photo: Uribe Schwarzkopf] After years in the works, two of the first projects from this global talent search have just completed. Designed by Safdie Architects and Bjarke Ingels Group, they’re neighboring towers named Qorner and Iqon, rising 24 and 32 floors respectively.

Qorner [Photo: Uribe Schwarzkopf] Safdie’s is a narrow residential building with a matrix-like facade of terraces jutting out over the sidewalk and peering down on the large green space, Parque La Carolina, located across the street. One block away, Ingels’s design features a curling cascade of window boxes on a J-shaped tower that has housing and offices. Oriented to optimize views of the park, it’s now the tallest building in Quito. Iqon [Photo: Pablo Casals Aguirre] “In other countries in South America, you don’t have that many star architects doing projects,” Schwarzkopf says. “We want to make Quito a regional hub of architecture.” Schwarzkopf is far from the first to call on big-name architects to revive a city or enhance its cultural credibility. Bilbao became a household city name after the opening of the Frank Gehry-designed Guggenheim museum there in 1997, boosting the city’s economy and making it an international tourist draw. Nadia Alaily-Mattar, chair of urban development at the Technical University of Munich, has studied this so-called Bilbao effect and the impact, or lack of impact, a top-shelf architect’s work can have on a city. She says a few notable buildings aren’t likely to be enough on their own to turn a city’s image or economy around, and the impacts of such buildings may take years or decades to emerge.

“We’re not able to trace back the effect solely to the architecture or to the commissioning of a star architect. The story is more complicated,” Alaily-Mattar says. “It’s not a magic wand where you just hire somebody famous and then all of a sudden you generate big things.” The buildings, even with star architect cachet, can’t stand alone, she says. For this kind of strategy to work, it relies on existing urban elements and infrastructure that make places people want to visit and live in. “Infrastructure is a big part of this story and I think this is often neglected when we talk about architecture. Architecture on its own is not going to be the game changer,” she says. Iqon [Photo: Pablo Casals Aguirre] Schwarzkopf is hopeful these new buildings fit into the ongoing change happening in the city since the closure of the airport. A source of some criticism about the projects is that they are all concrete, meaning they have a substantial carbon footprint. Schwarzkopf acknowledges this point, but pushes back, citing the city’s 9,350-foot elevation. “We have very strong sun radiation. It kills all the materials in construction,” he says. Concrete buildings “maintain the best.”

Qorner [Photo: Uribe Schwarzkopf] And as a counterbalance, he says the projects’ location in the heart of the city, directly adjacent to new metro stations, will enable their residents to live lower-carbon lifestyles. Aesthetically, they also bring more variety to the city, Schwarzkopf says, noting that most buildings in Quito are made of brick. With view-soaking balconies and facades that curve and fragment, the buildings are aggressively modern additions to the city. They’re also sophisticated enough to not simply be novelties. Schwarzkopf says the focus was primarily on the user experience of the buildings, not their outward appearance. Iqon [Photo: Pablo Casals Aguirre] Despite the global name recognition of their architects, units in the buildings are modestly sized, topping out around 1,100 square feet, and with prices aimed below the city’s higher incomes, Schwarzkopf says. “If you do these crazy expensive places, it’s not sustainable,” he says. “It’s a very small part of the population that can really buy. So, we don’t like to do those projects.” Qorner [Photos: JAG Studio] The new buildings by Safdie Architects and Bjarke Ingels Group tower above their neighbors, but are just the first of a wave of tall buildings from Uribe Schwarzkopf, which has at least five other buildings of 20 stories or more in development in and around Quito. The company has several other projects from globally renowned architects currently under construction, including a garden-covered residential building by Tatiana Bilbao Estudio and a multi-tower project from Netherlands-based MVRDV, with more on the way.

Qorner [Photo: Uribe Schwarzkopf] “We hope to bring more architects,” Schwarzkopf says. “We’re in that process, to do every project independent and change the architecture of the city.”