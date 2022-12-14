These are workers’ biggest fears about 2023

BY AJ Hess2 minute read

The Federal Reserve has spent 2022 trying to engineer a “soft landing.” That is, fight inflation without causing a recession. Now, the U.S. labor market faces an uncertain 2023.

Historically, recessions have occurred fairly consistently. Since 1857, the U.S. has experienced a recession approximately every three and a quarter years. And since the end of World War II, the U.S. has experienced a recession approximately every five years. Yet, economists remain uncertain about when the next recession will occur. “The chances of a soft landing . . . are likely to diminish,” said Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, in September. “No one knows whether this process will lead to a recession or, if so, how significant that recession would be.”

“There’s a reasonable chance of a recession in the U.S.,” said David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, in October. “But it’s not certain.” Harris Poll and Fast Company recently surveyed more than 1,000 adults about their biggest fears going into the new year and found that this uncertainty is causing considerable concern among workers. Here’s what workers are most worried about going into 2023:

Big-picture problems More than half of all respondents feel at least somewhat anxious about the new year in general. And those who are not currently working are more likely to feel anxious (67%) than those who are currently working (55%). Heading into 2023, people are most concerned about large-scale issues. Roughly three-quarters of adults are anxious about the economy. Plus, 61% are anxious about global events and 56% are anxious about domestic events. Personal finance These economic concerns are not limited to the job market. Over half (56%) feel at least somewhat anxious about their personal financial situation heading into the new year. This increases to 76% among those who are not currently working.

While most workers are worried about making ends meet, they are less worried about job availability. Just 33% of those polled are concerned about their employment status and most feel they have job security and/or would be able to find work. This increases to 42% among those who are currently employed part time and to 45% among those who are not currently working. This interesting dynamic reflects growing concerns that the economy may make enough jobs overall but not enough high-paying “good” jobs. Work-life balance Work-life balance is one of the biggest worries for workers in the new year. Among people who work full time, 49% are at least somewhat anxious about work-life balance, and 42% of those who work part time are as well.

Poor work-life balance is likely tied to other top concerns. About 42% of those surveyed feel anxious about their personal relationships and 39% feel anxious about their work environment. Interestingly, part-time workers are less worried about work-life balance issues. For instance, while 41% of full-time workers are worried about their work environment’s location and culture, just 29% of those who work part time are. Health Regardless of employment status, physical health is a source of anxiety for about 47% of workers. However, mental health concerns are more common among those who work full time. About half of full-time employees feel at least somewhat anxious about their mental health, while just 36% of part-time employees say the same.