Workers share the worst gifts they’ve ever received from bosses and coworkers

BY AJ Hess2 minute read

For some workers this holiday season, their presence—and presents–will be required for the first time in years.

Many organizations have returned to the office and to the workplace traditions of years past. These may include messy in-person holiday parties, ugly sweater contests, and awkward gift exchanges. Researchers have found that exchanging gifts can foster feelings of gratitude and connection. But when gift-giving goes wrong, it can also leave people feeling uncomfortable. Fast Company reached out to workers about the worst gifts they have ever received from their boss or coworker. Here’s what they had to say:

An anonymous jab “I have had friends, clients, and colleagues tell me that they have bought my book Why Do So Many Incompetent Men Become Leaders? and given it as a Secret Santa gift. I think it’s a pretty clever anonymous jab. But funnily enough, one of the common features of incompetent bosses is a lack of self-awareness, so bosses who really need to read the book generally don’t notice it’s about them!” –Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, chief innovation officer at ManpowerGroup, professor of business psychology, and Fast Company contributor Recurring Red Lobster “My favorite gift was a box of assorted meats from a local butcher in Wisconsin that I received from a vendor. The worst gift I ever received was a recurring gift card to Red Lobster. I got a $25 gift card for Red Lobster for three years straight now. I have never eaten there, and now I have $75. Hopefully, I can find someone to take with me.”

-Brianna Cohol, esthetician Suggestive snifters “Years ago, I had a female boss, and for Christmas one year she gave me a boxed-set of brandy snifters. When I opened the box, one of the glasses was missing—the inference was clear. She wanted us to drink from the glasses together. My girlfriend at the time (now wife) was not amused.” –Mark C. Crowley, leadership consultant and Fast Company contributor

Junk “The worst gift I have ever received from a boss is junk that will end up in a landfill. . . . Also, gift cards. Gift cards trended a few years ago, but no one seems to actually use them. I feel like everyone has a drawer full of gift cards. It’s no wonder the Great Resignation happened. No one feels taken care of or appreciated with these gifts.” –Lou Elliott-Cysewski, CEO of Coolperx and Inc. contributor Life-threatening nuts “The worst gift I’ve gotten is a box of assorted nuts. I have a tree [nut] allergy. I got an apology and they said I could just give it to someone else.”

-Anita Singh, marketing operations manager Company swag “The worst gift I have ever received from a boss is anything with the company name. Branded merchandise just isn’t a personal gift.” -Joy Tucker, owner of Joy Design Studio