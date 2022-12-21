Silver & Riley’s founder couldn’t find a luxury travel bag she loved. So, she created her own

In her jet-setting life as a business consultant, Lola Banjo has visited more than a hundred countries. But as she hit the road, she never found a travel bag she loved.

[Photo: Silver & Riley] As she observed what her colleagues carried, she came across many high-performing bags, from brands like Tumi and Rimowa. But she imagined herself carrying luggage with a bit more personality. “These brands that make good bags, but I thought we could add some razzle-dazzle to them,” she says. “After searching around for years, I decided that I could design my own bag.” In 2019, a decade after she first had the idea, Banjo launched her own brand, Silver & Riley, which makes duffles and handbags priced between $395 and $995. The bags come in many colors of Italian leather, from fiery red crocodile print to a fashion forward olive green, and they’re equipped with useful pockets and straps that allow people to carry them in a variety of ways. Importantly, they’re designed to be hard-wearing enough for years of regular use. [Photo: Silver & Riley] Manufacturing a bag in Italy turned out to be a time-consuming, laborious process, made more complicated by the fact that Banjo was a self-funded woman of color and an outside in the fashion industry. But Banjo says all this effort was worth it. Three years on, Silver & Riley is profitable, and distributed by Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue, along with her own website. And crucially, Banjo believes she has created a luxury brand that represents a more diverse range of consumers.

[Photo: Silver & Riley] Banjo, now in her late 30s, never expected to launch a fashion label. With multiple degrees in business and engineering under her belt, she’s spent the bulk of her career as a consultant for Deloitte, Accenture, and Salesforce. But consulting across sectors—including makeup companies L’Oreal and Coty—gave her the confidence to plunge into the world of luxury. “As a consultant, I’m a student of industries,” Banjo says. “For years, I did research about accessory design and the leather supply chain. It quickly became clear that if I wanted to make a high-quality bag, I needed to go to Italy.” In 2017, after dreaming about it for years, Banjo decided to design and manufacture a duffle bag. She realized she would need capital to order inventory from Italian factories, but she had doubts about trying to land venture funding. Even though she was skilled at networking, she found it hard to break into the tight-knit fashion industry in order to find the investors who might be willing to bet on her brand. [Photo: Silver & Riley] Black people are underrepresented in fashion, as has been well-documented by The New York Times and The Cut. For decades, less than 3% of members of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, the nation’s most prestigious and influential body, were Black. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020, the CFDA launched mentorship and internship opportunities for emerging Black talent. But in response, 250 Black fashion professionals wrote an open letter, accusing the organization of enabling “exploitative cultures of prejudice, tokenism, and employment discrimination to thrive.”

Banjo has experienced some of this firsthand. Often, the discrimination is subtle, rather than overt. “Fashion can be very exclusionary: There’s only a handful of Black women driving brands,” Banjo says. (Autumn Adeigbo, a Nigerian-American designer, is among a small group that has succeeded.) “The cost of admission into these circles is too high. I never felt welcome because I don’t wear Chanel from head to toe. So I decided I just had to figure it out on my own.” [Photo: Silver & Riley] Armed with $150,000 of personal savings to invest in her new business, Banjo flew to Italy with a list of several dozen factories to explore. But as soon as she got there, it was immediately clear how hard it was going to be. For one thing, high-end leather factories are usually small, family-run businesses that work with established companies. And to make things trickier, many of these factories had never worked with a Black woman. “I generally don’t focus on race,” she says. “But I stuck out like a sore thumb navigating Italy as a Black woman. Some seemed to dismiss me outright because I didn’t look the part of a fashion designer or brand.” Without the right connections, Banjo just relied on her tenacity to find factories and raw material suppliers that would work with her. Over the course of two weeks, she visited—and was rejected by—136 different factories. Some companies refused to work with her outright because she wasn’t connected to a larger company; others asked her to place very large orders—more than she could afford. In the end, she found two factories that were willing to design and produce the bag she designed—a duffle with a buttery soft exterior, a luggage sleeve, and plenty of internal pockets for organization.

[Photo: Silver & Riley] But then came new rounds of problems. One factory in Naples misled her, creating an order of bags that looked nothing like the prototypes; she lost $25,000 in inventory. She went with the other factory in Florence, where the quality of the leather and workmanship was better. But then there were extensive delays, products lost in the shipping process, and orders that didn’t come in time. But she persisted. In October 2019, the factory delivered the first round of bags. She sold them online, through her website, and marketed through social media. In all the imagery surrounding her brand, she wanted to feature a diverse cast of models including those of Black, Middle Eastern, and Asian descent. Some are wearing headscarves and du-rags. “I was very conscious of who I was representing through the brand,” she says. [Photo: Silver & Riley] For a while, sales were sluggish. And the pandemic made things worse, because travel shut down. But in 2021, everything began to change. Consumers of all backgrounds started coming to the brand to stock up on new luggage for vacations and work trips. Women of color, in particular, were big supporters. Black influencers and sororities loved the brand. A doctor who has a large social media following shared that Silver and Riley made a great doctor’s bag. Soon, magazines Marie Claire and Elle ran features on the brand.

This influx of sales allowed Banjo to turn a profit, which she poured back into the business. She now has several bag styles, including a best-selling work bag for professional women that comes in many colorful leathers and can be worn in four ways, including as a backpack and messenger bag. The brand was also picked up by Nordstrom, and will soon be available at Saks Fifth Avenue, allowing it to reach a wider range of consumers. Banjo feels like all of the work she’s put into Silver & Riley is finally paying off, and now, she’s thinking about how she can create an enduring luxury brand. “I’ve spent years working around the clock,” she says. “I knew I needed to commit, to be maniacal, knowing that I had so much to learn to create this brand. But it was all worth it. I think I can build this into a family legacy.”