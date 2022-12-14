The best new business books CEOs read in 2022

In 2022, as they faced a tight labor market and a looming economic downturn, business leaders had a lot on their minds. With the year coming to a close, Fast Company asked executives which new business books they sought out for guidance and leadership advice. Many of them cited some of the year’s most influential business titles, including Tony Fadell’s “unorthodox guide” to making products and Andy Dunn’s memoir of leading Bonobos while struggling with bipolar disorder. Here are some of their recommendations for the top business books of the year:

Allison Robinson, CEO of the Mom Project, calls Dunn’s memoir an “honest and raw account of the extreme personal toll that startups can take on founders and their families.” Mariel Reed, the cofounder and CEO of CoProcure, echoed that sentiment, adding that she couldn’t put the book down. “I’m glad more founders are sharing how the lines between their personal and work selves are often not so distinct,” she says. “It was a helpful reminder to observe, and be honest about, the exhilarating and often unhealthy or even dangerous sides of building a business.”

Thrive Global CEO Arianna Huffington says this book penned by the Pfizer CEO was one of her favorite reads this year. “It tells the incredible story behind the company’s sprint to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine in record time,” says Huffington. “But it’s also a deeply personal memoir and a great leadership manual about business transformation.”

Huffington also recommends Gallup CEO Jon Clifton’s Blind Spot: The Global Rise of Unhappiness and How Leaders Missed It (“The warning signs about unhappiness were there long before anybody had ever heard of COVID-19”) and The Burnout Challenge: Managing People’s Relationships With Their Jobs, by Christina Maslach and Michael Leiter. “Maslach is a true pioneer in the field of burnout, having been one of the researchers who first identified and studied the problem in the ’70s,” Huffington says. “[The authors] note that the conversation on burnout tends to focus on the individual. But this approach only addresses the symptoms of burnout, not the root cause. Burnout, they argue, is a systemic problem and needs solutions at the organizational level.”