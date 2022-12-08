Airbnb says its anti-party tech is ready to crack down on New Year’s Eve ragers again for 2022

Building on a policy that began during the pandemic as a public-health measure, the company announced Thursday that it is banning single-night rentals of entire properties for guests who don’t have a history of positive reviews or previous bookings—telltale signs, the company has learned by experience, that a big party may be in the works. Attempts to book last-minute or rent a property in the same area where the guest lives will likewise raise flags, Airbnb’s statement said.

And what if these guests get clever and try to book a longer stay of two or three nights at these same properties? Airbnb says they’ll be denied again, only this time a message will suggest that they book a private room on the app instead, or consider staying in a hotel.

This automated anti-party technology was piloted in eight countries last year, but for this upcoming New Year’s Eve weekend, the feature is being expanded to a total of 11 countries to help put teeth on its global party ban—among them, the U.S. (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, and most of Western Europe.