You’re working from home more often, but using a lot less PTO. What gives?

Managers have worried that working from home means workers are checked out, but according to a new study , unused paid time off has actually doubled since the pandemic. Fintech company Sorbet surveyed 1,345 employees in the United States about their PTO use. Key findings include:

PTO days have increased but are going unused: This year, 55% of PTO went unused compared to 28% in 2019. The average employee has $3,000 in unused PTO compared to $1,200 in 2019. Interestingly, 34% of employees increased their PTO during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There's a gender gap: On average, men get 10% more PTO days and use 33% more. On average, men get about 14.6 days and use 10.3 days, whereas women get 13.3 days and use 7.7.

There's also an age gap: People 55 or older take 51% more PTO days than people ages 21-34. Employees with kids younger than 12 take 12% less PTO than people without kids or people with older kids.

Lower-income workers take less PTO: On average, lower-income workers take 52% fewer PTO days. People earning less than $75,000 take an average of 7 days of PTO; people who earn $150,000 take an average of 11.6 days.

People want the option to cash out their PTO: 24% of people say they don't take PTO because they are uncomfortable asking for time off, and 31% of employees say it's harder to take time off when working from home. Almost 70% of employees say they'd like to be able to cash out their unused PTO.

“In a post-COVID world, employees clearly feel less legitimized and incentivized to take time off, which causes a breathtaking loss of value to both employers and employees,” said Veetahl Eilat-Raichel, CEO and cofounder of Sorbet, in a statement. “[That value] should be harnessed towards both the companies’ and the employees’ financial well-being.”