These adult Lego sets will get you through the holidays

I’ve been sniffing acrylonitrile butadiene styrene since I was 5. Now that I have a son of the same age, I got him into it too. You may know ABS by its most popular commercial form: Lego bricks.

[Photo: Lego] There have always been many adult fans of Lego out there—they call themselves AFOLS. It’s a benign nerd species that I count myself among (shameless plug: I even wrote a book about the Lego House and the learning-through-play methodology). Lego relaxes me and stimulates my creativity to no end. In the past few years, the Danish company has been doubling down on a trend that began in the late 2000s, when it began releasing huge Star Wars sets that catered to grown-up Lego obsessives (like the 7,500-brick Millennium Falcon). The success of these earliest complex sets spurred the company to release other lines, like Lego Architecture, which allow people to build anything from Frank Lloyd Wright’s Guggenheim Museum to Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s Farnsworth House. Today, the company unites all of its adult-centric sets under the name Lego Icons. Adults started buying these sets because they were pretty and extremely relaxing to build. So the company followed with even more lines, like the Creator Expert line—with numerous beautiful modular buildings—or the Botanical Collection—to build flowers and plants, a sort of Lego ikebana. There was also Lego Ideas, which allowed AFOLs to send set ideas to the company (hence the name); the public then voted on them and Lego picked a winner to run limited editions, some of them now costing thousands of dollars in the secondhand market. The Ideas line also became another excuse for adults to shamelessly play with bricks, as many of these sets were tied to both old and new pop icons like Sesame Street or The Office.

[Photo: Lego] A fiftysomething friend of mine with a high-powered job got himself the gigantic 2,000-piece Lego Saturn V ($120) rocket because he’s a fan of the space program and needed to do something to alleviate stress. He spent weeks building it in his spare time and reports feeling renewed after a play session. Even Co.Design’s own Mark Wilson recently built the Lego Back to the Future Delorean with his kid. It seems that Lego has quietly become the perfect toy for adults who want to indulge nostalgic tendencies with nice design and the need for relaxation. And so, here I am, because it’s the holidays, and you probably are going to have some free time to build some stuff, just like when you were a kid. Except now, trust me, it will be better. Here are some of the sets I recommend: Galaxy Explorer [Photo: Lego] The Galaxy Explorer was the first wildly popular Lego set; it jump-started the modern Lego world. The new anniversary edition is the first official Lego Icons model and it’s a must-have. I have the original—much simpler model—and I got the new version for my son. It will transport a lot of Gen Xers back to their childhood. | Lego Galaxy Explorer ($100).

Great Pyramid of Giza [Photo: Lego] The Great Pyramid is a perfect example of an intricate design that relaxes and educates at the same time, including a diorama of how researchers think the real-life version of this wonder of the world was built. | Lego Great Pyramid of Giza ($130) Motorized Lighthouse [Photo: Lego] I don’t know about you, but I have a soft spot for lighthouses and Willem Dafoe. I love them both. This one has nothing to do with the lighthouse in Dafoe’s recent-ish film, but I love it anyway because of the textures it achieves by using just bricks. It’s a clever build, albeit a bit expensive. | Lego Motorized Lighthouse ($300) Atari 2600 [Photo: Lego] In the past, Lego released a Nintendo Entertainment System, but it’s no longer available. Fortunately, old video-game fans will love to have this work of brick art that perfectly captures the original: the Atari 2600. It’s deceitfully simple looking but trust me, it’s a complex set with more than 1,500 pieces. | Lego Atari 2600 ($240)

Vespa [Photo: Lego] Here’s another timeless design icon, the Vespa 125 (in glorious baby blue, no less). The Lego version perfectly captures the original. You can save yourself a few spare bricks to creatively build Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, too. | Lego Vespa 125 ($100) Razor Crest [Photo: Lego] This is one insane model with more than 6,100 pieces. It’s so detailed that you can probably make it pass as the real thing with some nice lighting and photography. You’re going to be quite a few hours building this one—a perfect set just in advance of The Mandalorian release. | Lego Razor Crest ($600) Delorean [Photo: Lego] Here’s another true icon and one of my favorite sets along with the Galaxy Explorer: Marty McFly and Doc Brown’s Delorean. It looks great and it’s not crazy expensive. At more than 1,800 pieces, it demands your time but will take you down memory lane. | Lego BTTF Time Machine ($200)

Optimus Prime [Photo: Lego] Another huge nostalgia icon from the ’80s: Optimus Prime. And, like the real Transformer, this Lego build can transform from truck to robot and back. At $180 and more than 1,500 pieces, it’s a great set if you spent your childhood eating cereal while watching Saturday-morning cartoons. | Lego Optimus Prime ($180)