New research finds that white supremacy is growing in gaming communities

Exposure to white supremacist ideologies in online gaming doubled in 2022, a new Anti-Defamation League (ADL) study finds, and three-quarters of all adult gamers experienced severe in-game harassment. (Severe in-game harassment refers to prolonged harassment, doxing, physical threats, and sexual harassment, the ADL notes.)

The study, based on a survey of 2,134 people who play online multiplayer games, found that 20% of adults reported exposure to white-supremacist ideologies in 2022, a significant increase from the 8% who reported seeing such content in 2021. The ADL says that 15% of kids ages 10 to 17 reported hearing discussions of white supremacy in online games.

White supremacist language was most often found in Call of Duty, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Valorant, and World of Warcraft, the ADL finds.

“White supremacists and extremists are pushing their ideas into the mainstream across society, including online games,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt in a statement. “We know that what starts online doesn’t always end online—it can have deadly consequences in our communities.”