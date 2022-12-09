The National Defense Space Architecture: Inside Space Force’s splashy new initiative

Over the last few years, the space industry has grown by leaps and bounds, pushing our space capabilities forward at an unprecedented rate.

While its weapons systems may be fast, the Pentagon’s procurement process isn’t exactly known for its speed. Acquisition of new technology platforms is notoriously lengthy and complicated, and in the past, it’s been difficult for top brass to equip the warfighter with cutting-edge commercial technology as it’s developed and ready to be deployed.

Still, the DoD is actively seeking ways that it can take advantage of the strides being made by the domestic space industry.

“The traditional ways of doing space acquisition must be reformed in order to add speed to our acquisitions to meet our priorities,” Frank Calvelli, U.S. Air Force acquisition lead, said in a recent memorandum. “Former approaches of developing a small amount of large satellites, along with large monolithic ground systems taking many years to develop, can no longer be the norm.”