Chatting with an AI about ideas lets you explore angles, approaches, and—most importantly—weirdness that you might never have thought of on your own.

How to use AI to generate creative ideas

BY Ethan Mollick5 minute read

What is really exciting about this week’s advances in AI is that I think that generative AI is good enough, right now, to make you much more creative.

Despite of (or in fact, because of) all its constraints and weirdness, it is perfect for idea generation. There are a few reasons why I think this is true. First, idea generation benefits from differences: Diversity of backgrounds of people in the roomdifferences in core beliefs, and variations in social networks all help add new ideas and combinations to the mix. AI is not a substitute for this, but it is a way of adding extreme difference and even weirdness to your idea-generation sessions that can be useful to build on.

And that weirdness is a benefit in idea generation as well, in a way that it is not in other applications. Chat-based creative AI can be untrustworthy, presenting fake results as real with confidence, or even “hallucinating” a fake answer. This can be a problem if you are a doctor hoping to get trustworthy diagnostic information, but it isn’t if you are trying to generate ideas, where strangeness can be a benefit and bad ideas are filtered out. AI also adds a vast amount of (mostly accurate) knowledge, which can help generate unique combinations and recombinations of existing ideas.

Finally, chat-based creative AI is available right now. You don’t need to be a programmer or to spend any money. Just sign up at Open AI playground or, even better, ChatGPT, and start working. How can it help you generate ideas? We can turn to the science of idea generation to get some hints.

Play with constraints.

A way to generate good ideas is to change the boundaries of the problem by altering the constraints you face. This allows you to see a problem in a new way, which might lead to new solutions. Adding constraints can have the same effects. 

Psychological experiments have shown that when people have limitations on the ideas they can pursue they are often, paradoxically, more creative. For example, in one study, participants were told to design a toy for children, given five weirdly shaped blocks selected from a larger set of pieces

In some cases, the experimenters randomly gave people blocks, while in others they allowed participants to pick their own. Additionally, in some cases the subjects had to use all five blocks, or they were allowed to use any number of the blocks they were given. The least-constrained scenario allowed for someone to pick their own blocks and use whatever number they saw fit. Surprisingly, people in this group came up with the least-creative answers. Instead, the most constrained group of participants—those who were given five blocks randomly and had to use all five—were actually the most creative, both in process and outcomes.

Constraints help because they force you to change your thinking and break out of old frames. You can add constraints to your ideas in various ways, often by consciously changing your perspective. For example:

You can consider extreme users of a product or service, which can force you to think of novel angles: How would an astronaut use a common product? What about a child? Someone on the run from a secret conspiracy?

A screenshot of the author's interaction with an AI writing bot. The text reads: Author: describe in detail a toothbrush for astronauts. AI bot response: A toothbrush for astronauts would be designed to overcome the unique challenges of brushing teeth in a zero-gravity environment. The toothbrush would likely have a handle with a suction cup on the bottom, allowing it to be attached to a surface and held in place during use. The bristles of the toothbrush would be angled in such a way as to allow for easy access to all areas of the mouth, and the toothbrush could be designed to dispense toothpaste directly onto the bristles. The handle of the toothbrush would be made from a durable, lightweight material such as plastic, and would be designed to be easy to grip and maneuver even in the absence of gravity. The suction cup on the bottom of the handle would be strong enough to hold the toothbrush in place during use, but could be easily released when it was time to switch to a different surface or move the toothbrush to a different location. The bristles of the toothbrush would be made from a soft, gentle material that would be safe and effective for cleaning teeth and gums. The angle of the bristles would be carefully designed to allow for easy access to all areas of the mouth, including the back teeth and the spaces between teeth. The toothbrush could be designed with a built-in toothpaste dispenser, allowing astronauts to brush their teeth without having to worry about toothpaste floating away in the weightless environment. Overall, a toothbrush for astronauts would be designed to be practical, efficient, and easy to use in a zero-gravity environment. By taking into account the unique challenges of brushing teeth in space, it would be possible to create a toothbrush that would help astronauts maintain good oral hygiene and keep their teeth and gums healthy even in the challenging conditions of space.'s prompt
[Screenshot: courtesy of the author]

You can place constraints on your solution to spark new approaches: What if it had to be done using an online service? How could the problem be solved by modifying an animal or plant? What if it had to be done for less than $10?

A screenshot of the author's interaction with an AI writing bot. The text reads: Author's prompt: describe in detail how a toothbrush made out of a living animal or plant works. AI Bot response: It is not possible to create a toothbrush made out of a living animal or plant, as toothbrushes are typically used for cleaning the teeth and gums, and living organisms cannot withstand the abrasive action of brushing. However, it is possible to create a toothbrush that incorporates living materials in its design. One potential design for a toothbrush made out of a living organism could involve using a small, hardy plant such as moss or a succulent as the handle of the toothbrush. The bristles of the toothbrush could be made from a soft, flexible material such as nylon or another synthetic fiber. The plant handle of the toothbrush would be able to absorb water and nutrients from the mouth, allowing it to stay alive and healthy even with regular use. To use this type of toothbrush, one would first need to wet the bristles and apply toothpaste to them. The toothbrush could then be used in the same way as a conventional toothbrush, with the bristles moving back and forth across the teeth and gums to clean them. The plant handle of the toothbrush would provide a natural, biodegradable alternative to traditional toothbrush handles, and could help to reduce waste and improve the sustainability of personal care products. Overall, a toothbrush made out of a living organism would be a unique and environmentally-friendly option for cleaning the teeth and gums. While it would not be able to withstand the abrasive action of brushing, it could provide a natural and sustainable alternative to traditional toothbrush designs.
[Screenshot: courtesy of the author]

You can consider opposites, which force you to think about the space more generally: What would you do if you were trying to make the problem worse? What is the most complex way you could solve this particular issue?

A screenshot of the author's interaction with an AI writing bot. The text reads: Author's prompt: describe in detail the most complex way that a toothbrush could be created. AI Bot Response: The most complex way to create a toothbrush would involve using advanced manufacturing techniques and materials. First, the handle of the toothbrush would be 3D printed using a high-strength and durable material such as titanium or carbon fiber. This would allow the handle to be customized to the user's hand and grip, ensuring a comfortable and secure hold. Next, the bristles of the toothbrush would be made using nanotechnology. The bristles would be incredibly fine, on the order of nanometers in diameter, and would be coated with microscopic crystals of enamel-like materials. This would allow the bristles to effectively clean the tiny crevices and grooves in the teeth, removing plaque and bacteria. The bristles would be arranged in a highly precise pattern, using computer-controlled robotic technology, to ensure that they effectively clean the teeth without damaging the enamel. The toothbrush would also be equipped with sensors that could detect the user's brushing technique and provide feedback in real-time, helping them to improve their oral hygiene. In addition to its advanced design, the toothbrush would be connected to the internet, allowing it to receive updates and improvements over time. It would also be able to communicate with other connected devices, such as a smart toothpaste dispenser or a dental health app, to provide a more comprehensive and personalized oral care experience. Overall, the most complex way to create a toothbrush would involve using advanced manufacturing techniques, materials, and technology to create a highly personalized and effective tool for oral care.
[Screenshot: courtesy of the author]

AI is awesome at all of these things. The answers are not going to be perfect or accurate, but you don’t need them to be! They are ways of pushing you out of your own familiar patterns.

“Interview” the AI.

One of the most important things you can do to change your perspective is to actually observe the world and see if you can learn anything new or surprising. This involves moving past searching the internet or reading books, and instead watching people go about an activity that you are interested in exploring.

While nothing beats a real human, an AI interview can be a surprisingly enlightening first step. You just need to make it “act” the part. This can involve asking it to “imagine you are a ____, how would you answer” or to ask it to “describe how ___” might answer a question. It may involve a bit of experimentation, but the results can be interesting.

A screenshot of the author's interaction with an AI writing bot. The text reads: Author's prompt: Describe the frustrations that might bother a professor who is trying to grade many students accurately. AI Bot response: One potential frustration that a professor may face when grading many students is the difficulty in providing individualized feedback to each student. With a large number of students, it may be challenging for a professor to give each student the attention and feedback they need in order to improve. Additionally, grading a large number of assignments can be time-consuming and tedious, which can be frustrating for a professo who has other responsibilities and duties. Another potential frustration is the challenge of maintaining objectivity and fairness when grading a large number of students. It is important for a professor to grade each student's work based on the same standards and criteria, but this can be difficult to do consistently when dealing with a large number of assignments. A professor may also face frustration if some students do not put in the effort or do not meet the expectations for the course, which can make the grading process more difficult and time-consuming. Finally, a professor may face frustration if students do not take their feedback or grades seriously, or if they do not use the feedback to improve their performance. This can be frustrating for a professor who has taken the time and effort to provide thorough and constructive feedback, only to see that it is not being used effectively by the students. Overall, grading many students accurately can be a challenging and frustrating process for a professor, but it is an important part of their job. Author's prompt: How do they solve these problems today? AI Bot Response: There are a variety of ways that professors can address the challenges and frustrations associated with grading a large number of students. One solution is to use technology, such as online grading platforms or automated grading systems, to streamline the grading process and make it more efficient. These tools can help a professor to manage their workload more effectively, and they can provide students with immediate feedback on their performance. Another solution is to set clear expectations and criteria for the course, and to communicate these to students in advance. This can help to ensure that students understand what is expected of them, and it can make the grading process more objective and fair. Additionally, a professor can use a variety of grading strategies, such as rubrics or grading scales, to provide clear and consistent feedback to students. Finally, a professor can encourage students to take an active role in their own learning and development, and to use feedback to improve their performance. This can include providina opportunities for students to reflect on their own work, to engage in peer review, and tc seek feedback from the professor and other students. B fostering a supportive and collaborative learning environment, a professor can help students to understand the value of feedback and to use it effectively to improve their performance. Author's prompt: What are the limitations of these solutions? AI Bot response: There are a few potential limitations to the solutions that I described for addressing the challenges and frustrations associated with grading many students. One limitation is that technology can be expensive and may not be readily available to all professors. Additionally, not all professors may be comfortable with using technology in the classroom, and they may prefer more traditional methods of grading. Another potential limitation is that settina clear expectations and criteria for the course, and using grading strategies such as rubrics, can be time-consuming and may require additional effort on the part of the professor. This can be particularly challenging for professors who are already dealing with a heavy workload and may not have the time or resources to devote to developing and implementing these strategies. Finally, encouraging students to take an active role in their own learning and development can be challenging, especially if students are not used to this approach or if they are resistant to feedback. It can take time and effort for a professor to create a supportive and collaborative learning environment, and not all students may be willing to engage in this process. Overall, while these solutions can be effective in addressing the challenges and frustrations associated with grading many students, they are not without limitations.
[Screenshot: courtesy of the author]

Again, this is no substitute for actual interviews, but it is often a useful way to get you to think about problem areas you haven’t considered, and to prepare yourself to get better data from the real world.

Yes, and . . .

The classic improv technique for playing with ideas works with AI as well. Agree with its points while adding something new in order to focus in on areas you want to think about more. For example:

A screenshot of the author's interaction with an AI writing bot. The text reads: Author's prompt: Tell me about a new toothbrush that would be a breakthrough idea. AI Bot response: The
[Screenshot: courtesy of the author]

Go for volume.

There is a lot of research showing you need to generate a lot of ideas to find good ideas. AI is very good at volume (don’t worry, I won’t show the whole list). Will all these ideas be good or even sane? Of course not. But they can spark further thinking on your part.

A screenshot of the author's interaction with an AI writing bot. The text reads: Author's Prompt: Come up with 50 brilliant ideas for a business around dental hygiene AI Bot response: 1. A subscription-based toothbrush and toothpaste delivery service 2. A mobile dental clinic that provides regular check-ups and cleanings to underserved communities 3. A teeth whitening service that uses all-natural, organic ingredients 4. A line of eco-friendly dental products, including biodegradable toothbrushes and organic mouthwash 5. A virtual dental consultation platform, allowing patients to connect with dentists remotely 6. A range of dental health supplements, designed to support and maintain healthy teeth and gums 7. An app that helps users track and improve their daily oral hygiene routine 8. A line of personalized, professional-grade teeth whitening kits 9. A dental care subscription box that includes a range of products and tools to support oral hygiene 10. A dentist-led educational platform that provides online courses on dental health and oral hygiene 11. A network of dental offices that offer extended hours and weekend appointments to accommodate busy schedules 12. A dental insurance plan designed specifically for small businesses and entrepreneurs 13. A teeth straightening service that uses clear aligners instead of traditional braces 14. A line of dental products for pets, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, and mouthwash 15. A dental practice that offers cosmetic treatments, such as teeth whitening and veneers 16. A website that connects patients with dentists based on their location, specialty, and availability 17. A range of dental health snacks and drinks designed to support healthy teeth and gums The list is then truncated with an effect that looks like ripped paper, this is to spare the reader the the full list of 50
[Screenshot: courtesy of the author]

Make it weird.

Since creativity can be sparked by all sorts of interactions, you can easily try different approaches. Ask the AI to present you a solution in the form of a Johnny Cash song, a script from Seinfeld, described by an alien, written by the smartest woman in the world, or any other variation you can think of.

A screenshot of the author's interaction with an AI writing bot. The text reads: Author's Prompt: What would be the strangest way you could imagine to brush your teeth? AI Bot response: One strange way to brush your teeth could involve using a robotic arm to hold the toothbrush and perform the brushing motion. The user could control the movement of the arm using a remote or a computer interface, allowing them to guide the toothbrush to all areas of their mouth. This method would require a high degree of coordination and precision, but could potentially provide a more thorough and efficient cleaning experience. Another strange way to brush your teeth could involve using a remote-controlled drone to hold the toothbrush and brush the teeth. The user could operate the drone using a controller, guiding it to all areas of their mouth and directing the toothbrush to clean their teeth and gums. This method would require a high degree of skill and control, but could provide a unique and potentially enjoyable way to brush your teeth.
[Screenshot: courtesy of the author]

We have a new source of oddness in the world, and that is a powerful seed for creativity.

Ethan Mollick is a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He studies entrepreneurship and innovation, as well as how we can better learn and teach. This article was originally published on his Substack, which you can subscribe to here.

