Can your boss make you sleep at work?

This week, Elon Musk confirmed that Twitter was “providing beds for tired employees,” at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco.

“He’s now making [employees] sleep at Twitter,” California state senator Scott Wiener told the BBC. Although there’s no other evidence that Musk is forcing anyone to move into Twitter’s headquarters, he has sent midnight emails insisting on “long hours at a high intensity” and asking only the most “hard-core” workers to stay at the company.

Musk’s tweet about the makeshift sleeping arrangements was prompted by a Forbes story featuring anonymous employees who reported finding the provisional bedrooms in some of its now-empty offices to allow workers to spend the night.

The BBC obtained photographs of some of the rooms that feature a double bed with a comforter, a wardrobe, slippers, and a desk lamp. “It looks like a hotel room,” one former Twitter employee told the BBC.