Can your boss make you sleep at work?

This week, Elon Musk confirmed that Twitter was “providing beds for tired employees,” at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco.
“He’s now making [employees] sleep at Twitter,” California state senator Scott Wiener told the BBC. Although there’s no other evidence that Musk is forcing anyone to move into Twitter’s headquarters, he has sent midnight emails insisting on “long hours at a high intensity” and asking only the most “hard-core” workers to stay at the company.
Musk’s tweet about the makeshift sleeping arrangements was prompted by a Forbes story featuring anonymous employees who reported finding the provisional bedrooms in some of its now-empty offices to allow workers to spend the night.
The BBC obtained photographs of some of the rooms that feature a double bed with a comforter, a wardrobe, slippers, and a desk lamp. “It looks like a hotel room,” one former Twitter employee told the BBC.
The situation had some wondering whether it was legal to ask employees to sleep at work.
Yes, your boss can ask you to sleep at the office
Whether you’re a salaried or hourly employee, the short answer is that it’s legal to ask you to sleep in the office—and your boss can fire you if you refuse, confirms HR professional and employment lawyer Kate Bischoff.
And as Bischoff points out, losing a job could be particularly devastating for workers on Twitter-sponsored visas who would be at risk of deportation. “They don’t have much of a choice. If they don’t sleep in the Twitter office, they may have to move back to their country of residence,” says Bischoff.